PETER CRISS Is 'Sorry' He Never Collaborated With ACE FREHLEY On A Post-KISS Album: 'That Was A Dream Of Mine'

During an appearance on Podcast Rock City, a podcast dedicated to all things KISS, original KISS drummer Peter Criss was asked what it was like to be among the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees who were presented with their medals by U.S. president Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Oval Office on December 6. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was a dream. I could not believe this kid from the streets of Brooklyn who grew up in four rooms with seven people is standing in the Oval Office. It was surreal. The worst thing was [original KISS guitarist] Ace [Frehley] wasn't there. I really miss him dearly. We were very close. But his daughter was there, and his wife Jeanette, who's a little kind of ill, but she was there, and [his daughter] Monique was there. And what touched me about it the most was the president got up from the desk and walked around and gave Jeanette a hug in her wheelchair, and then gave Monique a big hug and put the medal on her. That brought tears to my eyes. I miss him dearly. There's a big loss without Ace."

Later in the chat, Criss said that he was "sorry" he and Ace never made an album together. "That was a dream of mine, that him and I would do an album together," he said. "I'm sorry that never happened. And Ace did more solo albums than any of us in [KISS]. He's done, like, 10, easily, solo albums, more than us. He was working on his new album before his tragic accident, and he was getting ready to go on another tour. He was 74. God bless him. And there'll never be another."

On December 7, the three living original members of KISS — Criss, guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley and bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss — reunited on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C., less than two months after Ace's death.

Stanley, Simmons and Criss were all clad in black tuxedos and medals as they made their entrance at the John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts for the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which was hosted by Trump and also honored songwriter George Strait, actors Michael Crawford and Sylvester Stallone and singer Gloria Gaynor.

Last month, Peter was asked what it was like spending time in Washington D.C. for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. Criss said at the time: "A dream. I'm a big history kid, so we got here early. I wanted to see where Lincoln was assassinated, which was very heavy. I had tears. We went over where he passed. Then we went to the archives, which no one's allowed. And I saw Declaration Of [Independence], all these amazing things, all this great stuff. I'm a big history kid, so it's been cool."

Peter continued: I'm a kid from the streets of Brooklyn. I never thought ever I'd be doing something like this. And it's been such a good year. I have a new album coming out December 19th. My birthday's the 20th. I'm turning 80, and here I am at the Kennedy Center. Wow. So it's been a really 'wow' year for me. I'm a very Catholic kid, so I'm gonna go to church all week next week when I get home… God couldn't have given me more stuff, for a kid from the streets of Brooklyn. I can't believe I was in the White House. Holy mackerel, the White House."

The drummer went on to say: "I wish my parents were here to see it. And we lost our guitarist five weeks ago, Ace. He had a horrible accident. I wish he was here.

"It's a dream. It's almost surreal," Peter added. "The Oval Office I was in last night with the president. I have not slept. Last night I finally laid my head, I slept nine hours, which was a miracle because I have insomnia, and I couldn't believe today that I was gonna be sitting here and meeting all these [people]."

Asked what it has been like attending the Kennedy Center Honors without Frehley, Stanley said: "Well, it's still a celebration, and we can mourn him and celebrate what we've accomplished. I'm really the child of the American dream. We came here with nothing. Our parents were people who fled during World War II and aspired to something great, worked hard and never expected a handout. And we're the result of that. So it's an honor to be here."

In a separate statement about last year's Kennedy Center Honors, KISS said: "From the very beginning, KISS has been about proving that anything is possible with hard work and passion. We're deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honors, and proudly share this recognition with our fans and all those who have been a part of creating this legacy. This honor would not be possible without the irreplaceable contributions of our founding partner, Ace Frehley. knowing how much this award meant to him, we celebrate this milestone as we mourn his loss."

Trump praised last year's honorees as "perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center honorees ever assembled."

According to Billboard, Ace became only the third person to receive a Kennedy Center Honor posthumously, following two other group members who likewise died after the groups' awards were first announced: Glenn Frey of EAGLES and Phil Lesh of GRATEFUL DEAD.

Throughout its 48-year history, the annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala has become the highlight of the Washington cultural and society calendar.

The 2025 Kennedy Center Honors gala was turned into a broadcast special that aired on CBS and Paramount+ on December 23.

Criss released his new solo album, simply titled "Peter Criss", on December 19.

"Peter Criss" was Criss's first solo release since 2007's "One For All", which arrived 13 years after his previous solo LP.

At the time of his death, Frehley was working on "Origins Vol. 3", the sequel to Ace's 2016 and 2020 collections of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.

Ace's latest solo album, "10,000 Volts", was released in February 2024 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music).