BRIAN MAY: FREDDIE MERCURY 'Would Have Wanted' Us To Continue Performing QUEEN Music

In a new interview with Total Guitar, Brian May was asked if there could ever be a new QUEEN album with singer Adam Lambert. The "American Idol" Season 8 runner-up has been collaborating with May and drummer Roger Taylor as lead vocalist for QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT since 2011,

"Well, we have been in the studio," Brian said. "We did knock a few ideas around in the middle of one of those [QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT] tours. But it just never quite reached the place where we felt it was going to be right. So we haven't pursued it so far. That's all I can tell you. So I really don't know. But I think there's a bit of a barrier there. I think if people see QUEEN on a record label, they still want it to be Freddie singing. It could be Jesus Christ on it, but they'd still want Freddie, and I don't blame people for that.

"There are people on Instagram who get annoyed with me: 'Why are you still carrying on without Freddie?' And I go, 'Don't tell me what to do. I do what I feel that I should be doing,'" the guitarist continued. "There are people who feel like we shouldn't even be going on stage without Freddie. But I think that would have been very sad, and it's not what Freddie would have wanted either. He would have wanted us to continue developing. And of course, because we are continuing and developing, it keeps that legacy alive.

"You know, I often have this conversation with Freddie's sister, Kash. She gets those questions as well: 'Why are they doing this without Freddie?' And she completely gets what we're doing. She says, 'This is what Freddie would have wanted. He would not want have wanted his songs or the band's songs to become museum pieces. He would have wanted them to live.' And that's what we're doing. We make the QUEEN legacy live. Absolutely.

"The last tour we did was fantastic," May added. "Probably the biggest arena tour we've ever done, and the most exciting in terms of all the shows being sold out and the energy in those audiences. The thing is, people want live music. They need live music. And we're happy to go on supplying it as long as we can. As long as I'm alive, I'll be there."

More than two years ago, May and Taylor revealed to Classic Rock magazine that they tried to record a new song with Lambert but they ultimately decided against releasing it.

"We did record a song which we haven't actually finished," Taylor said at the time. "I can't remember what it's called. I think we were still discussing what we should call it."

Added May: "It was a song that we'd tried to adapt that had come from a friend. It had the makings of being a great song, but we couldn't crack it. We couldn't get there."

The recording sessions for track reportedly took place in Nashville during a QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT U.S. tour.

Taylor went on to say that he wouldn't rule out a new QUEEN album with Lambert on vocals.

"It would be nice to do some stuff," he said. "I wouldn't rule it out. Adam has said, 'Any time you want me to sing on something…' If the other two decide, 'Let's do something', I'd be there."

Lambert, May and Taylor first shared the stage during "American Idol" in May 2009 for a performance of "We Are The Champions". They teamed up again in 2011 at the MTV European Music Awards in Belfast, Ireland for an electrifying eight-minute finale of "The Show Must Go On", "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" and in the summer of 2012, Lambert performed a series of shows with QUEEN across Europe as well as dates in Russia, Ukraine and Poland. They have since completed a number of tours and performed at some of the biggest festivals in the world.

In May 2019, Lambert said that he wasn't convinced it was the right move for him to record new music with QUEEN. Speaking to Hunger, he said: "People always ask if we want to record together, and I'm not sure it makes total sense, because it wouldn't really be QUEEN, because, to me, QUEEN is Freddie. My favorite thing is collaborating and putting these concerts together and creating on stage — it's super fulfilling and exciting. To present these ideas to these two gentlemen — especially when they like the idea."

May previously described Lambert as the only singer the band had found capable of filling the shoes of iconic frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 of complications from to AIDS. "Adam is the first person we've encountered who can do all the QUEEN catalogue without blinking," said May. "He is a gift from God." Taylor echoed the guitarist's sentiments, adding: "[Adam's] incredibly musical, and we certainly take anything he says quite seriously."

Lambert, for his part, downplayed the Mercury comparisons, saying: "There's never going to be another, and I'm not replacing him. That's not what I'm doing. I'm trying to keep the memory alive, and remind people how amazing he was, without imitating him. I'm trying to share with the audience how much he inspired me."

In 2004, QUEEN recruited BAD COMPANY singer Paul Rodgers, with whom they completed two world tours and released an album, "The Cosmos Rocks", in 2008. They amicably parted ways a year later when Rodgers returned to BAD COMPANY. Since 2011, QUEEN has been fronted by Lambert.