HAKEN Parts Ways With Guitarist CHARLIE GRIFFITHS And Bassist CONNER GREEN

U.K. progressive rockers HAKEN have parted ways with guitarist Charlie Griffiths and bassist Conner Green.

Griffiths and Green's exits from HAKEN were announced in a social media post earlier today (Monday, January 5). The band wrote: "It's with heavy hearts that we announce the departure of Charlie Griffiths and Conner Green from HAKEN. We are tremendously grateful for the time we've spent together, creating music and touring the world, achieving things we thought weren't possible.

"Both Charlie and Conner are irreplacable, as musicians and individuals, and they have given so much to make this band what it is today. We cannot thank them enough, but we wish them all the best with any future endeavours. They will always be a part of the HAKEN family.

"New music coming this year."

Last October, HAKEN canceled its U.K. tour dates as the support act for U.S. progressive rockers COHEED AND CAMBRIA.

Griffiths had been a member of HAKEN since 2008 and appeared on all of the band's albums so far. He released his debut solo LP, "Tiktaalika", in 2022.

Green joined HAKEN in 2014 as the replacement for the band's original bassist Thomas MacLean.

HAKEN spent 2024 celebrating its most recent acclaimed studio album, 2023's "Fauna", as part of "An Evening With" run throughout the world. Playing two sets each night, the band performed "Fauna" in full, before returning to the stage to run through a selection of the best-loved cuts from its catalog. In a homecoming of sorts for HAKEN, on September 21, 2024 the band played London's legendary O2 Forum, and the document of that special evening — filmed by Paul Green Productions (Devin Townsend, Steve Hackett) and mixed by Jens Bogren (BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, Ihsahn) — was made available as "Liveforms: An Evening With Haken".

HAKEN press photo credit: Max Taylor-Grant