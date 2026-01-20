BRING ME THE HORIZON Announces 'L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment)' Cinema Event

Brit Award-winning and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum-selling band BRING ME THE HORIZON has announced "L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment)", a groundbreaking cinema event capturing the band's biggest headline show to date at São Paulo, Brazil's Allianz Parque Stadium, performed to a sold-out crowd of 50,000 fans.

"Bring Me The Horizon: L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment)" will screen in cinemas worldwide for two dates only on March 25 and March 28, with tickets officially on sale from February 11 at 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. EST / 6 a.m. PDT. The event is presented by Trafalgar Releasing, alongside Sony Music Vision and RCA.

Hailed by BRING ME THE HORIZON as their best show yet, "L.I.V.E. In São Paulo" expands the visual universe of "Post Human", blending cinematic production with raw fan perspectives and striking character cameos including E.V.E, Selene and M8. The result is a bold, immersive experience that pushes the boundaries of the traditional concert film.

Co-directed by CiRCUS HEaD, the film features multi-camera coverage, sweeping drone footage and fan-submitted content, delivering a dynamic, multi-angle journey that mirrors the intensity and scale of the night itself. The performance spans the full evolution of BRING ME THE HORIZON's catalog — from "Sempiternal" and "That's The Spirit" to "Amo" and the "Post Human" series.

One of the world's most influential modern rock acts, BRING ME THE HORIZON has sold over 6.6 million albums worldwide and amassed more than 9.4 billion global streams. "L.I.V.E. In São Paulo" captures not just a performance, but a defining moment in contemporary music culture.

A full list of participating cinemas and ticket links will be available at bmth.live from February 11. Fans are encouraged to sign up for event alerts.

In addition, BRING ME THE HORIZON has announced the physical and digital release of "L.I.V.E. In São Paulo". Out on April 10, the album will be available across all major streaming platforms, as well as on vinyl and CD/DVD, capturing the scale, energy and emotion of the band's biggest headline show to date.

Track listing:

01. (Interlude) Press Start

02. DArkSide

03. MANTRA

04. Happy Song

05. Teardrops

06. AmEN!

07. (Interlude) Project Angel Dust

08. Kool-Aid

09. Shadow Moses

10. [ost] (spi)ritual

11. n/A

12. Sleepwalking

13. Itch for the Cure (When Will We Be Free?)

14. Kingslayer

15. Parasite Eve

16. Follow You

17. LosT

18. Can You Feel My Heart

19. (Interlude) You People Are All Doomed

20. Doomed

21. (Interlude) Aura Gauger

22. Drown

23. Throne

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide, led by an international team. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, METALLICA, OASIS, COLDPLAY, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour", the highest-grossing concert film of all time.