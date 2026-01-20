CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Announces 2026 North American Headlining Tour With Support From WHORES And CROBOT

American heavy metal icons CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will return to stages this spring on a North American headlining tour with support provided by WHORES and CROBOT.

The journey commences with a pair of headlining shows on April 7 and April 8 in Atlanta and Greensboro, respectively, with WHORES. From there, the band will head to Sayreville on April 9 to join CLUTCH for a run of dates through May 3 in Asheville (with additional support by JD Pinkus). CORROSION OF CONFORMITY reconvenes with WHORES on May 5 in Toronto and May 6 in Montreal with CROBOT joining the caravan for all remaining dates through May 16 in New Orleans.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will be touring in support of its upcoming new double album, set for release later this year via Nuclear Blast Records. Some of the guitar-recording sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "No Cross No Crown" took place at a private Miami, Florida studio owned by Barry Gibb of the BEE GEES.

Comments CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: "To all the CORROSION free thinkers and beer drinkers, we are beyond stoked on this tour announcement and our upcoming new record(s). The ALICE COOPER/JUDAS PRIEST tour lit us on fire. See you on the horizon… up the hammers! First single coming soon."

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. See all confirmed dates below.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY tour dates:

April 07 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA *

April 08 - The Pyrle - Greensboro, NC *

April 09 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ ^

April 11 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA ^

April 12 - Kodak Center Theater - Rochester, NY ^

April 14 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO ^

April 15 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY ^

April 17 - VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City - North Kansas City, MO ^

April 18 - Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City - Sioux City, IA **

April 19 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD ^

April 21 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO ^

April 22 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT (COC only)

April 23 - Treefort Music Hall - Boise, ID ^

April 24 - Cargo Concert Hall - Reno, NV ^

April 25 - Sick New World - Las Vegas, NV Festival Date

April 27 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM ^

April 28 - The Horseshoe - Midland, TX ^

April 29 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX ^

May 01 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL ^

May 02 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN ^

May 03 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC ^

May 05 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON *

May 06 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, QC *

May 07 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY ***

May 08 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA ***

May 09 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA ***

May 10 - The Roxy - Lakewood, OH ***

May 12 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI ***

May 13 - The Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI ***

May 14 - Outset - Chicago, IL ***

May 15 - Cannery Hall - Nashville, TN ***

May 16 - Tipitina's - New Orleans, LA ***

* with WHORESCLUTCH, JD Pinkus

*** with WHORES, CROBOT

Last September, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY released a special rendition of "Fire And Water" by English rock band FREE. The classic track was originally made available in 1970 on the FREE album of the same name. CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's version came spontaneously in the studio during some downtime while recording their forthcoming new full-length, and serves as the first of the "Riffissippi Studio Jam Sessions", a special collection of jammed out interpretations of songs by some of the band's favorite artists.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recently completed a North American tour supporting JUDAS PRIEST and Alice Cooper. The trek, which commenced on September 16, 2025 in Biloxi, Mississippi and ran through October 26, 2025 in Houston, Texas, included several CORROSION OF CONFORMITY one-off headlining shows scattered throughout.

Since forming in 1982, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY has woven their distinct riffs deep into the fabric of heavy metal for over four decades. Across ten landmark, critically acclaimed albums, the band has continued evolving. From the early days of thrash to their more recent, blues-infused metal, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY has managed to progress with each release keeping fans and critics alike guessing.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's last full-length album, "No Cross No Crown", was released in 2018 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Recorded with longtime producer John Custer, the record marked the first studio recording with guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan in over a decade and, earning the No. 67 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart, No. 12 on the Billboard Top Current Albums chart, and No. 3 on the Top Hard Music Albums chart upon its first week of release, is the highest-charting album of the band's career.

In October 2024, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recruited onetime DOWN guitarist and current PANTERA bass tech Bobby Landgraf to play bass for the band on the 2024 edition of the Headbangers Boat cruise. He has since joined CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in the studio and on the concert stage.

In September 2024, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's founding bassist Mike Dean announced his departure from the band.

Reed Mullin died in January 2020 at the age of 53. The drummer, who co-founded CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside Weatherman and Dean, had missed a number of shows in the preceding four years due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.

In 2014, after nearly a straight decade traversing the globe as a guitarist with New Orleans supergroup DOWN, Pepper reconnected with the core CORROSION OF CONFORMITY trio of Weatherman, Dean and Mullin to hit the road hard. "Reed called me and mentioned maybe playing a couple shows," Keenan recalled back in 2017. "I said, 'Let's just go to Europe and see if it works.' So we went to Europe and then ended up going back four times in one year... We toured for a year and then started tracking."

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recorded "No Cross No Crown" in about forty days over the course of a year at a North Carolina studio with longtime producer John Custer.

Photo by Danin Drahos