BRING ME THE HORIZON Surprise Releases 23-Song 'Lo-files' Album

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON are expanding their sonic universe with the release of "Lo-files", a 23-track album of lo-fi reinterpretations from across their celebrated catalogue of music. The album will be released on July 11 via RCA/Sony.

This unique project sees tracks from every era — from 2013's "Sempiternal" through to 2024's "Post Human: Nex Gen" — transformed into laid-back, atmospheric tracks by some of the most respected names in the lo-fi space, including Casiio and No Spirit, Lophiile, drxnk and more.

Frontman Oli Sykes describes "Lo-files" as "utility music", used for moments of quiet, creativity, or introspection.

He says: "The original idea for our 'go-to' record was actually something more chill, a record you could put on while studying or zoning out. It ended up way more chaotic than I originally intended. So I guess this is another attempt at creating something low key. I listen to a lot of lo-fi when I'm working or feeling anxious, so I hope this record can do the same for others."

The band adds that it had "collaborated with producers we love from the lofi scene to launch a new project where we've reworked BMTH songs and created lofi versions".

BRING ME THE HORIZON first teased "Lo-files" via social media on July 8, with the band confirming details of the release the following day.

"Lo-files" track listing:

01. canyoufeelmy<3.tmpx feat. Casiio & No Spirit

02. (U)topia.drm feat. Iophiile

03. in_the_dark.ech feat. Kanisan

04. followU.bnd feat. Dimension 32

05. Darkside.verXx feat. Casiio & No Spirit

06. [email protected] feat. Mondo Loops

07. sL33pwalking.idl feat. Iophiile

08. drwn.vvv feat. Dimension 32

09. losT_404.nll feat. Drxnk

10. seenitallbefore_xx.arch feat. Kanisan

11. parasite.ev3 feat. Mondo Loops

12. med!cine.fbk feat. Iophiile

13. koolaid.xxo feat. Drxnk

14. d1g_it.core feat. HM Surf

15. DOOMED.errX feat. Drxnk

16. avalanche_.drft feat. Iophiile

17. 1DayTheOnlyButterfliesLeftWillBInurChestAsuMarchTowards UrDeath.finx feat. Drxnk

18. sTr4nG3r5.vsn0 feat. Dimension 32

19. 1x1.syncd feat. Iophiile

20. shadowm0ses.frq feat. Mondo Loops

21. m0th3r.tng feat. Drxnk

22. DiE4u.sysrsk feat. HM Surf

23. Throne.GOD feat. Casiio & No Spirit

BRING ME THE HORIZON is set to hit the road for "USA Ascension Program+ Part 01" fall tour bringing its high-energy performances to select major markets. The first leg of this tour will feature MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, THE PLOT IN YOU and Amira Elfeky, making for a stacked lineup.

Produced by Live Nation, "USA Ascension Program+ Part 01" kicks off on September 23 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City and Phoenix, before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome on October 3.

BRING ME THE HORIZON's critically acclaimed seventh studio album, "Post Human: Nex Gen", came out in May 2024 via Sony/RCA. Having been streamed over a billion times to date, it was the latest chapter in the series to be revealed and saw the band expanding both musically and conceptually.

BRING ME THE HORIZON recently played its biggest show to date in São Paulo, Brazil, selling out the 45,000-capacity Allianz Parque stadium. They wowed fans with a groundbreaking performance which incorporated the latest techniques in both live AI and AR, as well as a new hybrid paradigm that could be termed as "Generative Augmented Reality" (GAR) plus drones and pyro. They ended 2024 headlining arenas in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

BRING ME THE HORIZON is one of the most successful rock bands on the planet, having accumulated over 10 billion streams to date. They have toured the world multiple times, playing sold-out shows in over 50 countries.

BRING ME THE HORIZON is: vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean and drummer Mat Nicholls.