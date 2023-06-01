  • facebook
BRING ME THE HORIZON Surprise-Releases New Single 'AmEN!'

June 1, 2023

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON have surprised fans with a new track, "AmEN!", featuring acclaimed rapper Lil Uzi Vert and hardcore legend Daryl Palumbo of GLASSJAW, out now via RCA.

Prior to "AmEN!"'s arrival, BRING ME THE HORIZON released the "LosT" single in May. Singer Oliver Sykes stated about the track: "I think ['LosT'] encapsulates exactly how I imagine this next album, or EP or whatever you want to call it, is going to sound like." He added that it feels like a "really good representation of how I imagine this record to be."

BRING ME THE HORIZON has reportedly been working on new music in a studio built into the back of the band's tour bus with producer Zakk Cervini, who previously helmed "Post Human: Survival Horror".

"AmEN!" arrives in advance of BRING ME THE HORIZON's U.S. tour with FALL OUT BOY, which begins June 27 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas. The trek will take them to amphitheaters and pavilions across the States, with what is sure to be huge moments over two nights at BMO Area in Los Angeles July 2 and July 3 and at Boston's Fenway Park on August 2.

Prior to heading to the U.S., BRING ME THE HORIZON will make a very special headline appearance at Download festival on Friday, June 9.

BRING ME THE HORIZON has had an exhilarating few years — selling over five million albums globally to date, playing sold-out shows in over 50 countries, including two sold-out nights at London's O2, a night at The Forum in Los Angeles, wowing a traditionally non-rock crowd at Glastonbury Festival in 2016 and 2018 and a headline slot at 2022's Reading and Leeds festivals. They kicked off their "Post Human" era in 2020 with the release of the first of four EPs aptly titled "Post Human: Survival Horror". The critically acclaimed release debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. Album chart. 2022 saw them appear at the BRIT Awards where they joined Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran for an electrifying performance of "Bad Habits". The group released its gold-certified sixth studio album, "Amo", in 2019, which debuted at No. 1 in 17 markets and was named "one of the most anticipated albums of 2019" by Billboard, it also garnered the band their second Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Album", after the LP's first single "Mantra" earned them a nod for "Best Rock Song" in 2018. The Sheffield five-piece also received its first BRIT Award nomination for "Best Group" in 2021. They have now also amassed over one billion video views on YouTube and are in the top 500 most streamed artists globally on Spotify.

BRING ME THE HORIZON is Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish.

Photo credit: Jonti Wild

