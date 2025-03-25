DAVE LOMBARDO Says He Felt 'A Little Frustrated' In 1989 'After Doing The Same Old Thing Day After Day' With SLAYER

Fistful Of Metal magazine's Oran O'Beirne spoke to legendary SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo prior to the release of the new VENAMORIS studio album — a project that he and his wife, Paula Lombardo, created.

Below are some excerpts from the article, which can be found in the latest issue featuring cover stars MOTÖRHEAD.

On the new VENAMORIS album, "To Cross Or To Burn":

Dave: "This is such a personal album, that is born and created in our home. We have full control of sounds, rhythms, atmospheric drones and textures, etc. We decide on everything and that makes it so special. The fact that these are Paula's lyrics also is kind of scary for her, as it's some very personal lyrics for her, and that can be very daunting to show the world. Making this album was a very liberating experience for both of us. I'm used to a producer breathing down my neck, or a tight deadline for some projects, but with VENAMORIS everything was on our terms."

On his approach to his long relationship with Mike Patton (MR. BUNGLE, FAITH NO MORE, FANTÔMAS) and creating new music:

Dave: "I've worked with Mike on so many projects, and he always told me to follow my instincts and not to be afraid to put out my art into the world. That made a huge impact on my confidence, and was a big part of the decision process when it came to my solo stuff. I'm also very aware that social media is a monster and as good as it can be at times, it can also destroy artists. So that's always in the back of my mind, but then that punk attitude kicks in and I just don't give a fuck of what anyone thinks."

On what led him to working with other bands in the late '80s:

Dave: "Way back in '89, after touring month after month with SLAYER, I was feeling a little frustrated after doing the same old thing day after day. It became so repetitive and I really had an overwhelming urge to do something different. Something that really challenged my ability. I wanted to branch out and work with other musicians, so in the early '90s, I started working with TESTAMENT and FANTÔMAS. I felt that I was a little bit of a chameleon, where I could just adapt to so many different styles of music and work with a varied range of guitar players and tempos — especially with FANTÔMAS. The dynamics change so fast with FANTÔMAS, so I had to adapt very quickly to the arrangements, and I'm so thankful that Mike saw my ability to do just that. It was a lot of fun working together back then, and still is today. I'm eternally grateful to him for inviting me along for this wild ride — not to mention introducing me to John Zorn [jazz-metal composer]. That was really the moment for me that changed so much. This was what I was really hungry for when I think back to that frustrated feeling in '89."

"To Cross Or To Burn" came out on February 28 via Ipecac Recordings.

While Dave drafted the blueprint that would define thrash metal drumming, he's also applied his finesse to solo percussion (2023's "Rites Of Percussion"),hip-hop and classical music, as well as boundary-pushing recordings and performances with everyone from John Zorn's ensembles to punk icons MISFITS and MR. BUNGLE.

Lombardo, who has spent most of the recent years between EMPIRE STATE BASTARD, crossover pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, horror-punk icons MISFITS, hardcore supergroup DEAD CROSS and MR. BUNGLE, was effectively fired from SLAYER after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other bandmembers. He was later replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001.

Photo credit: Hannah Verbeuren