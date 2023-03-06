British Glam Veterans WRATHCHILD Are Back With New Lineup

ROCKY SHADES WRATHCHILD, which was founded by Rocky Shades, former lead vocalist of British glam veterans WRATHCHILD, will now be officially known as WRATHCHILD since the ownership of the much-disputed and controversial trademark and legacy has reportedly been returned to its co-creator and motormouth frontman.

According to a post on the ROCKY SHADES WRATHCHILD Facebook page, "The new WRATHCHILD is the five-piece band that should have been since day one and is considerably heavier than its older incarnation. The original members have either retired or turned their back on the genre that made them."

WRATHCHILD 2023 is:

Rocky Wrekkless Shades – Vocals

Gaz Wilde - Drums

Jonny Suicide - Bass

Oz Paul - Guitar

Bret Patrucci - Guitar

WRATHCHILD is in talks with a major American management company and a few interested record labels. In the meantime, the band will release a single called "Still Here In The Freak Show", with a music video to follow at a later date. The B-side of said single is a reworked rerecorded version of fan favorite "Trash Queen".

WRATHCHILD is currently rehearsing for live shows to come, but will play a couple of warm-up gigs to give the public a taste of the new sound:

March 11 - Hard Rock Hell - Great Yarmouth

April 08 - The Billsley Rock Club - Birmingham

There is even talk of including one of the WRATHCHILD tracks in an upcoming season of the "Peacemaker" TV show.

