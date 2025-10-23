British Heavy Metal Legends QUARTZ Sign With BATTLEGOD PRODUCTIONS

Battlegod Productions has announce the latest addition to its ever-growing roster of international metal talent — the legendary British heavy metal band QUARTZ.

A cornerstone of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) movement, QUARTZ continues to forge its legacy with the release of its sixth studio album, "Six" (2025),and will soon begin work on its seventh studio album, slated for release in late 2026 or early 2027 under the Battlegod banner.

Originally formed in Birmingham, England, in 1974 under the name BANDY LEGS, QUARTZ quickly made their mark after rebranding in 1977. Their self-titled debut, "Quartz", was produced by none other than Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH and featured contributions from Ozzy Osbourne and QUEEN's Brian May — cementing the band's place among the architects of the heavy metal sound.

Throughout their storied career, QUARTZ have toured alongside iconic acts such as BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN, AC/DC and RUSH, and have performed at the prestigious Reading Festival three times. Following their initial split in 1984, the band reformed in 2011 and has since released three critically acclaimed albums: "Fear No Evil" (2016),"On The Edge Of No Tomorrow" (2022) and "Six" (2025).

QUARTZ's current lineup features:

Geoff Bate - Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar

Malcolm Cope - Drums

Mick Hopkins - Lead Guitar

Dek Arnold - Bass, Backing Vocals

With their next studio project set to begin production in 2026, QUARTZ promises an album that both honors the band's rich musical heritage and pushes their classic heavy metal sound into bold new territory.

"It's an honor to welcome a band of such historic significance to the Battlegod family," said Peter, founder of Battlegod Productions. "QUARTZ helped shape the sound of British metal, and their new material is as powerful and relevant as ever."

QUARTZ came out of the British hard rock hotbed of Birmingham to join the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement in the late '70s. With a lineup that included John Bonham associate Michael "Mick" Hopkins and future BLACK SABBATH keyboardist Geoff Nichols, they were actually founded under the name BANDYLEGS but changed when Jet Records showed interest in the band. They signed a contract with the label and toured with both AC/DC and BLACK SABBATH before beginning work on their first album. The tour with BLACK SABBATH turned out to be quite fruitful, as they gained a tour manager (Albert Chapman) and a big fan in Iommi. Iommi took over the production duties on their eponymous debut, drafting May into the sessions to play some guitar. The album was important to the emerging scene, and they joined DIAMOND HEAD and DEF LEPPARD in being one of the first bands to make heavy metal faster and less plodding.