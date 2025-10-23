THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Shares Music Video For 'Everybody Knows' From Upcoming 'Flowers' Album

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA — Mike Hranica (vocals),Jeremy DePoyster (guitar, clean vocals),Kyle Sipress (guitar),Jonathan Gering (keys, synths, programming, percussion) and Giuseppe Capolupo (drums) — will unleash its ninth album, "Flowers", on November 14 via Solid State Records. Today, they share the video for new single "Everybody Knows". The accompanying visual is performance footage but with a stunning aesthetic twist.

"'Everybody Knows' is about feeling out of place- when your anxiety takes over and you can't hide it anymore," the band says. "It's that moment when you realize everyone can see you're not holding it together, but you don't know how to escape it."

"Flowers" marks the start of an incredibly epic cycle and phase for THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA. The global touring scheduling finds the band playing some of the biggest shows of its career. They just wrapped the "Summer Of Loud" tour, which packed amphitheaters through the summer. Additionally, the single "For You" is the band's first-ever track to chart on both the Mediabase and Billboard Active Rock charts.

"Flowers" track listing:

01. That Same Place

02. Where The Flowers Never Grow

03. Everybody Knows

04. So Low

05. For You

06. All Out

07. Ritual

08. When You're Gone

09. The Sky Behind The Rain

10. The Silence

11. Eyes

12. Cure Me

13. Wave

14. My Paradise

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA has a slew of international tour dates on deck, including dates in Australia with BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE; headline shows in South Africa; and a trek across Europe with ICE NINE KILLS and CREEPER. The band will also appear at Warped Tour in Orlando on November 15-16. The band will embark on the Emo's Not Dead cruise in January as well.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA have always explored life's extremes in their music. They've never shied away from staring down darkness, dealing with depression, making sense of confusion, soothing anxiety, or grappling with faith, existence, and death. At the same time, they've mirrored life's ups and downs by alternating between crushing heaviness and heart-wrenching melodies. After over two decades of making music, their union as bandmates — but more importantly as friends — is stronger than ever. All of this time and experience ultimately empowered the group to make a statement on their ninth full-length offering, "Flowers" (Solid State). Matching bold themes with equally bold songs, they process grief, weather struggle, and not only heal together, but creatively blossom like never before.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA have always been there for audiences. Among a string of seminal releases, Revolver readers named "With Roots Above And Branches Below" (2009) one of the "Five Greatest Metalcore Albums", the "Zombie" EP (2010) and "Dead Throne" (2011) each debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, and 2021's "ZII" marked their sixth straight Top 5 entry on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart. They have also tallied nearly a half a billion streams — unprecedented for most acts this heavy. The group elevated to another stratosphere with "Color Decay" (2022),selling out their biggest shows worldwide and receiving some of the highest praise of its career.

During 2024, the musicians decamped to a VRBO in Rodgers, Arkansas for three weeks where they constructed the foundation for the LP, with Jonathan Gering (keys, synths, programming, percussion) again at the helm as producer. Following their time "in this heavenly corner of Arkansas," Jon, Jeremy and Mike Hranica (vocals) took a handful of trips to Los Angeles. Putting the finishing touches on recording, the guys collaborated with Tyler Smyth (I PREVAIL, FALLING IN REVERSE),Austin Coupe (LØ SPIRIT, MOODRING),Colin Brittain (LINKIN PARK, PAPA ROACH),FIT FOR A KING's Bobby Lynge, and Marshall Gallagher of TEENAGE WRIST. They also enlisted "Color Decay" collaborator Sam Guaiana as an engineer and tapped Zakk Cervini (BRING ME THE HORIZON, SPIRITBOX) for mixing and mastering.

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough