BROTHER CANE Announces First New Album In 28 Years, 'Magnolia Medicine'

BROTHER CANE will release its first new album in 27 years, "Magnolia Medicine", in early 2026 on Double Dragon Records, distributed by Virgin Music Group.

The album opens with "If This Means War", a fierce, no-apologies anthem that makes it clear this is no tentative reunion. BROTHER CANE's return is bold, soulful, and fully committed. This record isn't easing back into rock and roll; it's kicking the door wide open.

The first single, the aforementioned "If This Means War", will drop this Friday, November 14 across all platforms, alongside a lyric video.

BROTHER CANE is an American rock band originally from Birmingham, Alabama. Formed by frontman/guitarist Damon Johnson and bassist Glenn Maxey in 1991, the group released three studio albums, charting several singles, including three No. 1s and five top 10 hits.

"Magnolia Medicine" reunites Johnson with Marti Frederiksen, a songwriter-for-hire who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others, rekindling the creative spark that powered BROTHER CANE's legacy and redefining it for a new era.

Damon stated about "If This Means War": "It's badass. The whole album is fantastic. We're all so proud of it. Can't wait for you guys to hear it all."

Earlier in the year, Maxey told AL.com about BROTHER CANE's new material: "I've heard pieces and parts of stuff. It's BROTHER CANE, no doubt about. Damon and Marti, they rock it out."

During his career, Johnson has also played guitar with Alice Cooper and THIN LIZZY and co-written songs recorded by such artists as Stevie Nicks, Sammy Hagar and SANTANA. He is currently playing guitar for Southern rock legends LYNYRD SKYNYRD, having reportedly been handpicked by the band's last original member, Gary Rossington, as his replacement prior to Gary's passing in March 2023 at the age of 71. It was while touring with SKYNYRD that Johnson was pleasantly surprised at how many fans not only remembered BROTHER CANE, but shared their stories on how much the band and those songs meant to them.

BROTHER CANE returned to performing in 2022, released two brand new songs in October 2023, and continues to schedule shows around Johnson's now full-time commitment to SKYNYRD.

BROTHER CANE's current lineup also includes AEROSMITH keyboardist/backing vocalist Buck Johnson, plus guitarist Tony Higbee and drummer Jarred Pope, both from CINDERELLA frontman Tom Keifer's solo band.

"I'm just over the moon about this," Johnson previously said. "BROTHER CANE fans are some of the most passionate that I've encountered in all of my travels."

He added: "I'm certainly proud of all these songs, and the guys and I are energized to be bringing them to the people once again."

BROTHER CANE found immediate success with the July 1993 release of its self-titled debut album, which delivered three singles: "Got No Shame", "That Don't Satisfy Me" and "Hard Act To Follow". "Got No Shame" reached No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock charts and garnered the band U.S. tours with AEROSMITH, Robert Plant and LYNYRD SKYNYRD. The band's next album, "Seeds" (1995),yielded another No. 1 rock track, the haunting and swampy "And Fools Shine On". This hit led to a lengthy and successful tour in support of the mighty VAN HALEN. Three years later saw the release of "Wishpool" (1998) and BROTHER CANE's third No. 1 song at rock radio, "I Lie In The Bed I Make". After major personnel changes at Virgin Records (the band's label),as well as a major shift in style at rock and alternative radio formats, the band laid down their instruments and called it a day in 2000.

