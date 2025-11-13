UNPROCESSED Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

German metal outfit UNPROCESSED will embark on a North American headlining tour next spring. Support on the trek will come from ALLT and MIDWINTER.

The tour will launch on April 13 in Dallas, Texas and will wrap on May 16 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale began on Wednesday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET and will end on Thursday, November 13 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BMangel" using the ticketing links below to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

UNPROCESSED tour dates:

Apr. 13 - Dallas, TX - Trees (buy tickets)

Apr. 14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live (buy tickets)

Apr. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile (buy tickets)

Apr. 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre (buy tickets)

Apr. 18 - Sacramento, CA – Harlow's (buy tickets)

Apr. 21 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl (buy tickets)

Apr. 22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (buy tickets)

Apr. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge (buy tickets)

Apr. 25 - Denver, CO - Marquis (buy tickets)

Apr. 27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge (buy tickets)

Apr. 29 - Detroit, MI - El Club (buy tickets)

Apr. 30 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House (buy tickets)

May 01 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD (buy tickets)

May 02 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall (buy tickets)

May 03 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre (buy tickets)

May 05 - Washington, DC - Union Stage (buy tickets)

May 06 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (buy tickets)

May 08 - Tampa, FL – Crowbar (buy tickets)

May 09 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell) (buy tickets)

May 11 - Nashville, TN - Basement East (buy tickets)

May 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Live (buy tickets)

May 13 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway (buy tickets)

May 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi (buy tickets)

May 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall (buy tickets)

UNPROCESSED's new album, "Angel", came out on October 31.

"Angel" marks another bold step in the band's creative evolution, expanding their sonic palette with heavier textures and emotive and intimate lyricism that highlights their poppier side.

"Angel" features high-profile guest appearances from Zelli of PALEFACE SWISS and Jason Aalon Butler of LETLIVE and FEVER 333. These collaborations add new layers of urgency and intensity to a record that explores themes of conflict, duality, and inner transformation.

The band speaks more about the themes of "Angel": "This album is more than just a record by four boys from Germany — it's a light shone upon the unknown, like memories from the afterlife.

"We explored the concept of 'Angel' in various ways: becoming an angel through real-life actions, hearing angels serenade, a fallen angel telling his story and becoming the Antichrist, or seeing someone as an angel through glorification. This concept inspired both the music and the lyrics. While we're leaning more into a polished metalcore sound, the record still maintains the essence of what makes UNPROCESSED unique. It features some of the craziest guitar, bass, and drum work we've ever showcased as a band. At the same time, we believe it's more accessible to the broader metal and metalcore audience, with our strongest and catchiest hooks and melodies to date."

UNPROCESSED's previous album, "...And Everything In Between" (2023),received widespread acclaim for its complex arrangements and specifically heavy compositions. The record launched a major touring cycle which saw the band complete headline shows with many sold out across North America, and Europe, as well as performing their largest shows in China, and venturing into Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Australia for the first time. They also appeared at prominent festivals such as Download (U.K.),Graspop Metal Meeting (Belgium),Mystic (Poland) and Resurrection Fest (Spain).

In the past two years, UNPROCESSED has supported major heavy acts including IN FLAMES, TESSERACT, AUGUST BURNS RED, SPIRITBOX and POLYPHIA. Their collaborative work with POLYPHIA guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage on "...And Everything In Between" highlighted the potential UNPROCESSED continues to exhibit amongst the scene's most exciting guitar focused acts.

Central to UNPROCESSED's identity is guitarist and vocalist Manuel Gardner Fernandes, whose playing has garnered international attention across online platforms and beyond. His partnership with Ibanez, including a signature model, and his ongoing guitar clinics around the world, reflect his growing status as one of the leading voices in modern metal guitar.

UNPROCESSED continues to push their sound forward with each release. Angel presents their most focused and dynamic material to date, offering a deeper look into the extremes of human experience without losing the technical foundations that first set them apart.

UNPROCESSED will be main support to JINJER on the band's 2026 European tour, with TEXTURES opening.

UNPROCESSED is:

Manuel Gardner Fernandes - Vocals, Guitars

Christoph Schultz - Guitars

David John Levy - Bass & Keys

Leon Pfeifer - Drums

Photo credit: Jessica Christ