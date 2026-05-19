BRUCE DICKINSON And Z2 Return With 'The Mandrake Project: Year Two'

In the middle of his 2025 solo tour of North America, IRON MAIDEN frontman Bruce Dickinson was simultaneously hard at work crafting the next volume in his critically acclaimed graphic novel saga "The Mandrake Project". This next installment is sure to send readers reeling, as everything they thought they knew about the world of Necropolis and Dr. Lazarus is turned on its head as the second book descends deeper into a world of surreal and mystical madness.

Now, Z2 is proud to announce the impending release of "The Mandrake Project: Year Two" as the war between magic and science for the control of immortality reaches a hallucinatory fever pitch. Starting with a near-death experience that propels Necropolis into a parallel world where he learns the dark secrets of his twisted family tree, he's exposed to revelations that leave him shocked, wondering if he can escape the family legacy of self-destruction in the name of ambition, or if he is simply a cog in a greater cosmic machine, controlled by supernatural forces?

When asked about how "Year Two" expands on the story in the first volume, Dickinson said, "Oh, just hold on to your proverbial hats, folks… This one gets REALLY weird!" and writer Tony Lee laughed, following it up with, "You thought the first book was going to get us sued and bring out the pitchforks? You haven't seen anything yet!"

The 184-page volume also includes an extensive series of interviews and essays recounting Dickinson's life on tour supporting "The Mandrake Project" album in 2025, as well as insight with the creative team into the development of this next terrifying chapter of the "Mandrake" saga. With an introduction by "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil" director Sacha Gervasi, the 12"x12" deluxe and platinum editions are housed in an elegant die-cut slipcase and are bound with a sealing ribbon and gilt paper edging. The oversized deluxe and platinum editions also include a holder inside the back cover that contains four new foil collectors' cards and a new edition of the antiqued metal "Mandrake Project" medallion held by Dr. Lazarus in the comic. This book is the must-have item for all lovers of IRON MAIDEN, Bruce Dickinson and supernatural tales.

Continuing the tradition of heralding the influences contained within the saga of "The Mandrake Project", "Year Two" also contains an extensive article on Wilhelm Reich, the sociologist and mystic whose controversial work led to him being imprisoned by the FBI, where he died in jail in the 1954.

The Dickinson-signed oversized 12"x12" deluxe editions and signed platinum editions both come with collector cards and "Mandrake" coin in a die-cut slipcase with foil page edging, and will be available directly from Z2 at Z2Comics.com, while a 9"x9" smaller hardcover edition without slipcase will be available via Z2's retail partners Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the United States, and at HMV U.K., as well as many independent comic and music shops worldwide.

When asked about "The Mandrake Project: Year Two", Z2's editor-in-chief Rantz Hoseley shared: "I thought I knew the limits and boundaries of Bruce's mad vision for this world, but one thing 'Year Two' has made brutally clear… there are no limits to where the story will go! And, let me just say, we are all the luckier for it!"

For pre-order details, visit Z2comics.com/BruceDickinson.

Bruce Dickinson – a Polymath best known as the vocalist of IRON MAIDEN, and for his solo albums, Bruce has never been one to take the easy, expected, or pre-defined path in his life. Trained in aviation, Bruce had an additional career as a commercial pilot — eventually flying three versions of IRON MAIDEN's Ed Force One culminating in a 747 that traversed the world with the band, crew, and all their stage gear on board. He's hosted his own radio show on the BBC, has a podcast, starred in television documentaries and and produced films, created a multi-million-selling beer with Robinsons Brewery, and competed internationally in the art of fencing. Were that not enough, he's written novels, non-fiction memoirs, film scripts, and comics. He's developed the mythology and and story of "The Mandrake Project" for over a decade.

Tony Lee is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author. Tony has written comics for international publishers, including DC, Marvel, Hachette, IDW, Del Rey and Z2. In 2008, he became the writer for the ongoing IDW "Doctor Who" comic, as well as the 2012 "Doctor Who" / "Star Trek" crossover series. He's also known for his work in audio drama, notably the "Confessions Of Dorian Grey", "Robin Of Sherwood", "Doctor Who" and "Dodge & Twist", adapted from his own bestselling novel, and has written for both BBC One and ITV Studios. In 2021, Tony revealed he was the writer behind the bestselling series of Jack Gatland procedural crime novels.

Piotr Kowalksi started his professional career in Europe working on series such as "Gail", "La Branche Lincoln", "Urban Vampires" and "Badlands". He published his first comic series in the American market in 2010 and since then has produced almost 150 issues, including "Marvel Knights: Hulk", "The Dark Tower", "The Witcher" and "Wolfenstein". A big fan of horror, you can also find him playing death metal on his five-string bass guitar.

John Devilman is an award-winning actor, writer, comedian, illustrator, tattooist, and bona fide international criminal. An unfuckwithable errant wanderer who has adventured around the world collecting stories of legendary bad ass-ery, usually at his own peril. I mean, the guy's been shot and stabbed on multiple occasions, but every brush with death or scar makes for a pretty good story. This is his first comic, so be gentle. He's fragile and prone to cry easily. He just didn't want to miss the opportunity to work with Bruce (and Rantz),both legends in their own respects.

Bill Sienkiewicz is a multi-Eisner Award-winning artist known for revamping the style of comic and graphic novel illustration — a feat earning him an international reputation across media industries, as well as entrée into the Eisner Hall Of Fame. He is most noted for Marvel's "Elektra: Assassin", "Moon Knight" and "New Mutants" — inspiring FX's "Legion" and Disney's "Moon Knight" series — and his acclaimed graphic novel "Stray Toasters". He has garnered two Emmy nominations and contributed artwork for "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse", "The Batman", "Dune", "Logan", "The Grinch", "The Green Mile" and "Unforgiven". His work within the field of music includes album covers for DIO, EPMD, RZA, Kid Cudi, T.I. and Seth MacFarlane.

Recently dubbed the "hottest brand in music" by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians, and pop-culture icons. Distributed globally via Simon & Schuster, which handles book trade distribution, Z2 has produced more than 50 unique graphic novel properties, collaborating with PANTERA, SPIRITBOX, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ANTHRAX, Ronnie James Dio, King Diamond, JUDAS PRIEST, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's Ivan Moody, BABYMETAL, ALTER BRIDGE and Poppy, among others.