BRUCE DICKINSON Announces Summer/Fall 2025 North American Solo Tour

Bruce Dickinson has announced his first extensive North American solo tour in almost 30 years in support of his current studio album, "The Mandrake Project".

Joining the IRON MAIDEN singer on the "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour will once again be his 2024 backing band, featuring Dave Moreno (drums),Mistheria (keyboards) and Tanya O'Callaghan (bass),alongside the group's latest additions, Swedish guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum-credited producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq (who played on Dickinson's "Rain On The Graves" single). Bruce's longtime guitarist and collaborator Roy "Z" Ramirez is not part of the touring lineup.

Mailing list and local pre-sales begin on Thursday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time with the general on sale starting on Friday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

"The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour kicks off in Anaheim, California at the House of Blues on August 22 and takes the band across North America including shows in New York, Los Angeles, Texas, Florida and Canada, with festival appearances at Rocklahoma (Oklahoma) and Louder Than Life (Kentucky),with more to be announced. The tour also includes a quick return to Brazil for the prestigious The Town festival at the City Of Light in São Paulo.

"We are thrilled to be able to take 'The Mandrake Project' out for a proper tour of North America," enthuses Bruce. "Last year we did a couple of sold-out U.S. West Coast dates before heading to South America and the response was just incredible. This time we will add 'Shadow of The Gods' to the setlist for this incredible band to perform plus a few other gems so we are really looking forward to seeing our fans again all over the country and for a couple of shows up in Canada."

Tour dates:

Aug. 22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Aug. 23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Aug. 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Aug. 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Aug. 28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Aug. 29 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Aug. 31 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

Sept. 2 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Sept. 4 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Sept. 7 - São Paulo, Brazil - The Town*

Sept. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Sept. 11 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Sept. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sept. 14 - Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 16 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sept. 18 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sept. 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Sept. 25 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Sept. 27 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sept. 28 - Minneapolis, MN Uptown

Sept. 30 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* Festival date

Prior to the April 12, 2024 Whisky A Go Go show, Bruce last performed with his solo band on in August 2002 at the legendary Wacken Open Air festival in Germany.

Roy played guitar on Dickinson's 1994 album "Balls To Picasso" and went on to produce, co-write and perform multiple instruments on Bruce's subsequent three solo albums, "Accident At Birth" (1997),"The Chemical Wedding" (1998) and "Tyranny Of Souls" (2005).

O'Callaghan is an Irish musician who joined WHITESNAKE in 2021 and toured with the David Coverdale-fronted outfit the following year. She also hit the road with Dickinson last year as part of a performance of Jon Lord's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" on nearly a dozen dates in Europe and South America.

Californian drummer Moreno previously played on "Tyranny Of Souls" and has worked with BODY COUNT, Jizzy Pearl, Dizzy Reed and Steve Stevens, among others.

Italian keyboard wizard Mistheria has collaborated with an array of artists live and in the studio, including Rob Rock, Mike Portnoy, Jeff Scott Soto and Joel Hoekstra.

"The Mandrake Project" arrived on March 1, 2024 via BMG.

Bruce and Roy recorded "The Mandrake Project" largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room, with Roy doubling up as both guitarist and bassist. The recording lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by Mistheria and Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's last solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie