BRUCE DICKINSON Doesn't 'Give A S**t' About Classification Of Heavy Metal Subgenres

In a new interview with Mexico's ATMósferas Magazine, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson spoke about bands who combine heavy metal with other genres to produce something new. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Metal is not a completely pure, definable form of music. I mean it's got all kinds of different facets to it. So, now, what's heavy metal to one person is, like, 'No, that's not heavy metal. That's classic rock,' and all this kind of stuff. They have all these categories, and I absolutely have no fucking interest in any of them at all… All I listen to is, 'Hey, is that a cool track?' It doesn't matter if it's, for an example, if it's SEPULTURA or whether it's the SCORPIONS or whether it's CINDERELLA or whether it's Uli John Roth, I don't give a shit. All I think is, 'Hey, is this a cool piece of music?' That's it. And that's what I was like when I was growing up, because nobody had all these ridiculous categories, like 150 different types of metal. I mean, it's, like, how many different varieties of the herpes virus are there? There's just as many bloody different types of music. And it's insane. So, I just listen and think, 'Does that piece of music move me in some way?' That's it. It's as simple as that."

Dickinson's new solo album, "The Mandrake Project", was released on March 1. Bruce and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy "Z" Ramirez recorded the LP largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room, with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist. The recording lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's previous solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.

Featuring the singles "Afterglow Of Ragnarok" and "Rain On The Graves", the ten-track collection has been receiving swathes of critical acclaim, with rave reviews running around the world.

"The Mandrake Project" is Dickinson's seventh solo album and is released via BMG worldwide on multiple formats.

Last month, Bruce revealed the addition of two new guitarists to his solo touring band. Swedish-born guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum-credited producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq (who incidentally played on Dickinson's current single, "Rain On The Graves") will accompany previously announced members Moreno, Mistheria and Tanya O'Callaghan (bass). Roy Z will not be part of the touring lineup.

The first chance to see the six-piece live will now be at The Observatory in Orange County, California on April 15.

Roy played guitar on Dickinson's 1994 album "Balls To Picasso" and went on to produce, co-write and perform multiple instruments on Bruce's subsequent three solo albums, "Accident At Birth" (1997),"The Chemical Wedding" (1998) and "Tyranny Of Souls" (2005).

O'Callaghan is an Irish musician who joined WHITESNAKE in 2021 and toured with the David Coverdale-fronted outfit the following year. She also hit the road with Dickinson last year as part of a performance of Jon Lord's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" on nearly a dozen dates in Europe and South America.

Californian drummer Moreno previously played on "Tyranny Of Souls" and has worked with BODY COUNT, Jizzy Pearl, Dizzy Reed and Steve Stevens, among others.

Italian keyboard wizard Mistheria has collaborated with an array of artists live and in the studio, including Rob Rock, Mike Portnoy, Jeff Scott Soto and Joel Hoekstra.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith.