BRUCE DICKINSON Has Demoed 18 Songs For His Next Solo Album, To Be Recorded In Early 2026

On April 21, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson took part in the Musicians Institute's MI Conversation Series with host Ryan J. Downey in Hollywood, California. During the chat, which can be seen in two parts below, Dickinson spoke about the fan response to his latest solo album, "The Mandrake Project", which arrived in March 2024. Bruce said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, it was great. Honestly, the reception was great. The reaction to the band when we toured all through Europe [last year] was fantastic. Obviously, we just did two or three shows here in Southern California [in April 2024] just to kind of warm things up before we went down to Brazil… But, yeah, it was brilliant. And people got it. I mean, not everybody is gonna get everything you do — it's not compulsory — but I thought it was a really good, varied album. It was heavy, but it was emotional and stuff. So it was really good. And it worked really well live. In fact this, a couple of tracks [from the album] that we didn't play — well, we've never actually played — we're gonna be playing on the U.S. tour. 'Shadow Of The Gods', which is the most unplayed popular track on the record. So, yeah, you get the benefit of that, and all the people in Europe will be jealous."

Speaking about his upcoming "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour, Dickinson said: "We're gonna have a lot of fun on this tour coming [up]. Yeah, we did The Observatory [in Santa Ana, California] and two shows at the Whisky [A Go Go in West Hollywood, California in April 2024] as THE HOUSE BAND OF HELL, which is kind of cool. We're still undecided whether or not to call ourselves 'Bruce Dickinson', in brackets, 'featuring THE HOUSE BAND OF HELL. ' But I think it's kind of cool, and we kind of adjusted to all that. We are a crew now as a band."

Regarding a possible follow-up to "The Mandrake Project", Bruce said: "I've just been in the demo studio with everybody for the last three weeks, and we ended up with 18 tracks in 15 days…

"It's gonna be a really cool album," he added. "And, obviously, the guy that's producing it, Brendan Duffey, he mixed 'Mandrake'. We started off with him doing the Atmos mixes and then kind of morphed into, 'I take it you do stereo as well.' And he's great. So, we are just keeping the same crew on this record. And [I'm] looking to record it next year, early next year. I've got some gaps. January, February, March, April is kind of free zone for me next year."

Joining the IRON MAIDEN singer on the "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour will once again be his 2024 backing band, featuring Dave Moreno (drums),Mistheria (keyboards) and Tanya O'Callaghan (bass),alongside the group's latest additions, Swedish guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum-credited producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq (who played on Dickinson's "Rain On The Graves" single). Bruce's longtime guitarist and collaborator Roy "Z" Ramirez is not part of the touring lineup.

"The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour kicks off in Anaheim, California at the House of Blues on August 22 and takes the band across North America including shows in New York, Los Angeles, Texas, Florida and Canada, with festival appearances at Rocklahoma (Oklahoma) and Louder Than Life (Kentucky),with more to be announced. The tour also includes a quick return to Brazil for the prestigious The Town festival at the City Of Light in São Paulo.

Prior to the April 12, 2024 Whisky A Go Go show, Bruce last performed with his solo band on in August 2002 at the legendary Wacken Open Air festival in Germany.

Roy played guitar on Dickinson's 1994 album "Balls To Picasso" and went on to produce, co-write and perform multiple instruments on Bruce's subsequent three solo albums, "Accident At Birth" (1997),"The Chemical Wedding" (1998) and "Tyranny Of Souls" (2005).

O'Callaghan is an Irish musician who joined WHITESNAKE in 2021 and toured with the David Coverdale-fronted outfit the following year. She also hit the road with Dickinson last year as part of a performance of Jon Lord's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" on nearly a dozen dates in Europe and South America.

Californian drummer Moreno previously played on "Tyranny Of Souls" and has worked with BODY COUNT, Jizzy Pearl, Dizzy Reed and Steve Stevens, among others.

Italian keyboard wizard Mistheria has collaborated with an array of artists live and in the studio, including Rob Rock, Mike Portnoy, Jeff Scott Soto and Joel Hoekstra.

"The Mandrake Project" arrived on March 1, 2024 via BMG.

Bruce and Roy recorded "The Mandrake Project" largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room, with Roy doubling up as both guitarist and bassist. The recording lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by Mistheria and Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's last solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith.

We had the legendary Bruce Dickinson 🎤 come by for our Conversation Series and give us deep insight into the Mandrake... Posted by Musicians Institute on Monday, April 21, 2025