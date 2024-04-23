  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BRUCE DICKINSON Named Honorary Citizen Of Curitiba, Brazil: Video, Photos

April 23, 2024

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson has been granted the title of "Honorary Citizen" by the city of Curitiba, Brazil. Video of the presentation, which took place earlier today (Tuesday, April 23) at Bodebrown, one of Brazil's leading craft breweries, in Curitiba, can be seen below (video courtesy of Mundo Livre FM).

The proposal for the honor was presented by councilmen Eder Borges and Nori Seto, who defended the link between the British musician and Curitiba — which is the capital city of the southern Brazilian state of Paraná — through craft beer.

Borges stated about Bruce: "He is someone with a lot of talent and an unblemished reputation, which is a condition for receiving a title like this. And, like a good Brit, he is passionate about beer."

When IRON MAIDEN performed in Brazil in 2022, Bruce took advantage of the trip to visit Bodebrown, which initially partnered with MAIDEN to created an IRON MAIDEN-branded craft beer called Trooper Brasil IPA in 2019. The first beer debuted with fantastic reviews and was so popular that the collaborators rolled out a second MAIDEN-branded beer called Aces High.

According to O-I.com, Bodebrown, founded in 2009 by Samuel Cavalcanti and Andrea Cordeiro Pinto, boasts more than 20 labels and a reputation as one of the most awarded breweries in South America.

"We are the only Brazilian brewery licensed to produce an IRON MAIDEN beer," Cavalcante said. "That's why we decided to invest in a new package celebrating the band. This launch ties into the timing that IRON MAIDEN came to Brazil in one of the biggest rock events on the world."

MAIDEN's 2022 show at Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba exclusively served craft beers, an unprecedented event in the band's history. Among the flavors featured was one created especially for the event by Bodebrown — Curitiba Event Beer.

É oficial, Bruce Dickinson é Cidadão Honorário de Curitiba!

Nesta tarde de terça-feira (23),o vocalista do Iron Maiden, além de todos os rolês que deu em Curitiba, recebeu também o título máximo da câmara paranaense e tornou-se Cidadão Honorário de Curitiba! Um título mais que merecido para o músico que tem um vínculo muito próximo com a cidade. Bruce recebeu o título na fábrica da @bodebrown

#radio #music #rock #mundolivre #metal #brucedickinson

Posted by Mundo Livre FM on Tuesday, April 23, 2024

https://mundolivrefm.com.br/em-curitiba-bruce-dickinson-prova-nova-cerveja-recebe-cidadania-honoraria-e-duela-na-esgrima/

Posted by Mundo Livre FM on Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Find more on Iron maiden
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).