BRUCE DICKINSON Named Honorary Citizen Of Curitiba, Brazil: Video, Photos

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson has been granted the title of "Honorary Citizen" by the city of Curitiba, Brazil. Video of the presentation, which took place earlier today (Tuesday, April 23) at Bodebrown, one of Brazil's leading craft breweries, in Curitiba, can be seen below (video courtesy of Mundo Livre FM).

The proposal for the honor was presented by councilmen Eder Borges and Nori Seto, who defended the link between the British musician and Curitiba — which is the capital city of the southern Brazilian state of Paraná — through craft beer.

Borges stated about Bruce: "He is someone with a lot of talent and an unblemished reputation, which is a condition for receiving a title like this. And, like a good Brit, he is passionate about beer."

When IRON MAIDEN performed in Brazil in 2022, Bruce took advantage of the trip to visit Bodebrown, which initially partnered with MAIDEN to created an IRON MAIDEN-branded craft beer called Trooper Brasil IPA in 2019. The first beer debuted with fantastic reviews and was so popular that the collaborators rolled out a second MAIDEN-branded beer called Aces High.

According to O-I.com, Bodebrown, founded in 2009 by Samuel Cavalcanti and Andrea Cordeiro Pinto, boasts more than 20 labels and a reputation as one of the most awarded breweries in South America.

"We are the only Brazilian brewery licensed to produce an IRON MAIDEN beer," Cavalcante said. "That's why we decided to invest in a new package celebrating the band. This launch ties into the timing that IRON MAIDEN came to Brazil in one of the biggest rock events on the world."

MAIDEN's 2022 show at Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba exclusively served craft beers, an unprecedented event in the band's history. Among the flavors featured was one created especially for the event by Bodebrown — Curitiba Event Beer.