BRUCE DICKINSON Says His Next Solo Album Will Be 'Recorded Live' In The Studio: 'We've Got 18 Tracks Demoed'

During an August 14 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson talked about his upcoming "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American solo tour, which is scheduled to kick off on August 22 in Anaheim, California. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We did three warmup shows over here [in California in April 2024] and then dived down to Brazil, did a bunch there, and then went back to Europe and did a load of festivals and headline shows and everything. So that went amazing. I mean, the reaction in in Europe was great. So the promoters are all getting on board now for 2027 for the new [solo] record, the new tour and everything now. So I'm, like, okay, that's all good. But the USA is unfinished business. So, yeah, I've gotta come over and just at least show the [solo] band, get the word out, have people's reactions. 'Cause I know the way that the world is now, is you wanna see it and people are gonna talk. And people that didn't go to the show, hopefully their buddies go, 'Wow, you should have been there.' But that's how you build, isn't it? It's old school, but it's how you build. I'm not gonna be building my audience on TikTok. That's for sure."

After "Trunk Nation" host Eddie Trunk noted that "it's amazing" Dickinson still has the drive and ambition to want to build his solo band at this point in his life and his career, Bruce said: "I'm not one for trying to do mission impossible, but I think you have to give everything a chance, and especially if you love what you do and you think the music is worth it. Then it's not an imposition in your life to go out and make the effort. And the band is incredible. I mean, they're on fire."

Dickinson also spoke about his plans for more new solo music following the release of his latest solo album, "The Mandrake Project", which arrived in March 2024. Bruce said: "We are gonna do a new album — we are recording the new album, rather — in January next year here in L.A. So, this is a great way of just getting the band locked in into the mentality of that. In fact, we were in the studio, well, just yesterday for three or four days, doing updates on the demos that we did with drum machines and things like that. Well, we've done them with the whole band now, and that just takes the songs to another level for the new album."

Asked if his next solo album will be "conceptual", like "The Mandrake Project" was, Bruce said: "Well, 'Mandrake' was kind of semi-conceptual. It was conceptual in its visual approach more than the music. There were elements of the music that were connected with the comic. And we've actually just published the book, the first book of the first four episodes of the comic. So that's something that people can get that's got some solidity to it. They can look at it and go, 'Oh, yeah, I get what this is all about.' But the albums have always got to be standalone units. And the stuff we've got — we've got 18 tracks demoed for the album. And we won't record 18 tracks, but I think we've probably settled on — nine, 10, 11 of them are absolute bangers, and the other ones we'll just see where we go with them and what it ends up like. But the band are on fire."

Regarding what fans can expect to hear on his next solo album, Bruce said: "It will be a different feel to the album because this is gonna be recorded live. I mean, 'Mandrake' was a bit like stitching together Frankenstein's monster, 'cause it was stuff from 2014 and then it was stuff from after COVID, and all of it glued together. So sonically it was a little bit all over the place."

Bruce also talked in more detail about the setlist for "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour, saying: "We'll do one [IRON MAIDEN song]. We're gonna prepare a couple. But we'll do one every show. One of them is gonna be 'Revelations'. The reason for that is because we're going down — in the middle of the tour, we go down for one show in Brazil, which is the 40th anniversary of me setting foot in Brazil with MAIDEN. It's São Paulo at this big festival called The Town. And so 'Revelations' is a really kind of seminal track because that was the track in which I split my head open with the guitar blood pouring down my face, that was on the front cover of every newspaper in Brazil the day after [the] Rock In Rio [festival in 1985]."

Asked by Trunk how he ended up splitting his head open, Bruce said: "I played guitar at the beginning of 'Revelations' on that tour. And I was so pissed off with the monitor guy, 'cause the monitors were sounding awful and everything, and it was all disorganized and yada, yada, yada. And only the biggest gig we'd ever done in our lives. So, I'm waving at him, 'Ah.' And then I took the guitar off, and I took it off in such a goofy way that the edge of the guitar hit me across the nose like that and split my head open. And I'm bleeding from a head wound and it's really hot, so it looks impressive — lots of blood. And it's all on TV — so it's on national TV — and I'm bleeding all over the place. And the Brazilians absolutely went bonkers. And the whole of South America saw it went, 'Oh my God. He's bleeding for his art.' And Rod [Smallwood], my manager, came up and I was, like, trying to wipe it off. And this roadie came up and said, 'Oh, no, no, no, no, no. Rod says, can you squeeze it and make it bleed some more? It looks amazing on the cameras.' So to this day, when you talk about that song and that festival in Brazil, they talk about that image and that moment that was like the image of the festival. It was during that song. So when you play that song, it has an extra meaning and weight down there. But it's quite a long song. So, we've got other songs in the set that we could do of our own stuff as well. So, I've got my eyes on another MAIDEN tune, which has never ever been played — ever."

Dickinson declined to name the other MAIDEN song he and his solo band will prepare for the upcoming tour, saying: "You have to find out yourself. It's all gonna come out [after we play it for the first time]. But you can keep people guessing. 'Are they gonna do it tonight? Where's it gonna be?' And things like that. And the thing is about this band is that they're good enough that we could go in the toilet and learn something five minutes before we go on stage and go and do it.

"We do try to vary the set a little bit so if people decide to come to the Boston show and then come to the New York show, yeah, we'll do something different in the New York show we didn't do in Boston and vice versa," Dickinson added. "So, that's nice. But, yeah, I'm gonna cover a lot of ground in the set. I don't believe in doing a set in which you make people suffer: 'You will get all of this album, whether you like it or not.' I'm there to entertain people and have a great time and show off the band. So, there's gonna be stuff from 'Accident At Birth' and 'The Chemical Wedding' — tracks that people have not heard ever. We're playing 'The Alchemist' and stuff like that, which everybody just goes, 'Oh my God.' And it's bone-crushingly heavy live. And we're doing 'Book of Thel'. And then there's other stuff. There's at least two or three songs off 'Mandrake'. We're gonna be doing 'Shadow Of The Gods', which we've never played, ever. So all of last year we'd never played that song. And it's probably one of the top songs off the record. So America's gonna get that song. Obviously we're gonna play 'Tears Of The Dragon', 'cause I think we'd be lynched if we didn't. But there'll be another couple of [songs from the reworked version of 'Balls To Picasso'] 'More Balls [To Picasso]' as well. And there's a song off 'Skunkworks'. There's nothing, at the moment, off 'Tattooed Millionaire'. And there's two or three options for doing things off 'Tyranny Of Souls'. So, really, it's a pretty across-the-board solo-track thing. And funnily enough, think throwing ahead to what we do in '27, I'm thinking, oh, my God. There's so many other tracks that you could drop in to a tour in '27, which we haven't played and we haven't played live as well. 'Cause I've got seven albums to pick from."

Earlier in the month, Bruce told Metal Hammer that his new solo material will include "bone-crushingly heavy" songs as well as moments that "are just like tugging at the heartstrings". "If it's heavy, it's heavy," he added, "but if it just happens to be acoustic, it's acoustic. That's the deal, you know? It's whatever the song dictates, whatever the story is you're trying to tell, but it's really exciting. I'm so stoked about these tracks. I played the demos to a few people in the record label and stuff, and everybody is like, 'Wow!'"

Dickinson previously told Charlie Kendall of Charlie Kendall's Metalshop that he will record his next solo album with Brendan Duffey, who "did an amazing job" remixing Dickinson's second solo album, 1994's "Balls To Picasso". "The amazing band that is gonna record the new record with me is gonna be the same band that toured in Europe with me, and it's gonna be the same band that's gonna tour with me in 2027 when we release the new record," he said. "Or at least that's the idea anyway, to release a new record [in 2027]."

Joining the IRON MAIDEN singer on the "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour will once again be his 2024 backing band, featuring Dave Moreno (drums),Mistheria (keyboards) and Tanya O'Callaghan (bass),alongside the group's latest additions, Swedish guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum-credited producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq (who played on Dickinson's "Rain On The Graves" single). Bruce's longtime guitarist and collaborator Roy "Z" Ramirez is not part of the touring lineup.

"The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour kicks off in Anaheim, California at the House of Blues on August 22 and takes the band across North America including shows in New York, Los Angeles, Texas, Florida and Canada, with festival appearances at Rocklahoma (Oklahoma) and Louder Than Life (Kentucky). The tour also includes a quick return to Brazil for the aforementioned prestigious The Town festival at the City Of Light in São Paulo.

Prior to the April 12, 2024 Whisky A Go Go show, Bruce last performed with his solo band on in August 2002 at the legendary Wacken Open Air festival in Germany.

Roy played guitar on Dickinson's 1994 album "Balls To Picasso" and went on to produce, co-write and perform multiple instruments on Bruce's subsequent three solo albums, "Accident At Birth" (1997),"The Chemical Wedding" (1998) and "Tyranny Of Souls" (2005).

O'Callaghan is an Irish musician who joined WHITESNAKE in 2021 and toured with the David Coverdale-fronted outfit the following year. She also hit the road with Dickinson last year as part of a performance of Jon Lord's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" on nearly a dozen dates in Europe and South America.

Californian drummer Moreno previously played on "Tyranny Of Souls" and has worked with BODY COUNT, Jizzy Pearl, Dizzy Reed and Steve Stevens, among others.

Italian keyboard wizard Mistheria has collaborated with an array of artists live and in the studio, including Rob Rock, Mike Portnoy, Jeff Scott Soto and Joel Hoekstra.

"The Mandrake Project" arrived on March 1, 2024 via BMG.

Bruce and Roy recorded "The Mandrake Project" largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room, with Roy doubling up as both guitarist and bassist. The recording lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by Mistheria and Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's previous solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.

Dickinson's reworked version of his classic 1994 album "Balls To Picasso", now titled "More Balls To Picasso", arrived on July 25.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie