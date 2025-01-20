BRUCE KULICK And DAVID ELLEFSON Guest On MARINA V's 'Symphony & Metal' Single

Award-winning singer/songwriter Marina V unveils her electrifying new single, "Symphony & Metal", a powerful anthem blending orchestral grandeur and metal intensity. The track features an all-star lineup, including Bruce Kulick (KISS),David Ellefson (MEGADETH) and renowned composer Steve Horner, with Marina's husband and longtime collaborator Nick Baker on drums.

Marina describes the song as "a reflection of the timeless battle between our inner light and darkness, a message of resilience, and a call to never give up."

She shares: "We are fragile, vulnerable, and beautiful (symphony) yet extremely adaptable, strong, and tough (metal). This duality resonates deeply with me, especially after experiencing life's extremes in recent years — becoming a mom, losing my dad during the pandemic, and enduring the devastating effects of the war on my family in Russia and Ukraine. The lyric, 'It doesn't matter how many times you get knocked down, it only matters if you get back up,' has been my daily mantra."

Marina explains, "When recording 'Symphony & Metal', I knew we needed serious bombast and musical wizardry for the epic sound of the song. My co-writer/husband/drummer and I were fortunate to enlist longtime friends and extraordinary musicians Bruce Kulick, David Ellefson and Steve Horner.

Marina V is a Russian-American singer, pianist, and songwriter praised for her "hauntingly beautiful" voice (Los Angeles Times). Born in Moscow, she moved to the United States at 15 and has since performed over 1,500 concerts worldwide, sharing stages with artists like Howard Jones, Macy Gray and Beth Hart.

Marina has self-released several critically acclaimed albums, with her upcoming release, "Labyrinthine Rose", set to feature Kulick and Ellefson. She has composed songs for films, TV shows and major brands like Pepsi. She also has written over 150 songs for a popular YouTube channel for kids, KoteKitty, with over a billion views.

Her artistry has earned her numerous awards, including recognition from Sir Bob Geldof in London, and commendations as a cultural ambassador by Senator Bill Bradley. Marina's loyal fanbase has been integral in sponsoring her albums and tours.