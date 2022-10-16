BRUCE KULICK Says KISS 'Made The Right Choice' By Hiring TOMMY THAYER To Replace ACE FREHLEY In 2002

Bruce Kulick has opened up about leaving KISS and not being approached to to return following the collapse of the reunion of the band's original lineup. Speaking in a brand new interview with Eonmusic, the guitarist said he did wonder whether they would "ask me to become the Spaceman" when Ace Frehley left the band in 2002.

Bruce said that he wasn't shocked at how it came about that the original four bandmembers — Frehley, along with drummer Peter Criss and band leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons — regrouped in 1996.

"The whole time that I was in KISS, there was always this, 'When's the reunion?'" he admitted. "It was just something. It wasn't a big, big shock when I realized, 'Oh, okay, it's actually happening.'"

Going on to talk about the infamous 1995 "MTV Unplugged" performance that featured the original band plus Kulick and drummer Eric Singer, who was a member of KISS prior to the reunion, he said: "Eric and I weren't aware that the reunion tour was going to come out of MTV that night. They were negotiating and wisely so because the offer was there. The truth is, Eric and I weren't aware that it was so linked to the 'MTV Unplugged' thing, but that was the catalyst because once MTV scored having Ace and Peter there, then everybody knew that if they could do that, why don't they go put the make-up on and go tour? 'We offer you millions of dollars. Sign here.' So that's what they did."

Regarding the "MTV Unplugged" performance, Bruce said: "That night, I wasn't really that awkward about it because I wasn't really clear that that was my last gig, but I was clear that there was romantic love for the original four, and let's be honest, I wouldn't have my opportunity if they didn't establish KISS as a huge band. I'm still so proud of what Eric and I did with Gene and Paul that night; that set we did was magical."

When asked if he was disappointed to have never gotten to wear the KISS make-up or to be asked back when Ace left the band again in 2002, Bruce was philosophical. "That's a great question a lot of fans ask, and they're a little confused about it, like, why wasn't it me?" he said.

"When I knew that Ace was causing problems for them, I heard the rumblings from people I knew that were close to the band, and I was always wondering like, would they really ask me to become the Spaceman, but basically negating everything from my era. Because I would then have to shoot rockets from my guitar; I would never play a whammy-bar solo in that outfit; I would then be playing Ace, maybe more note for note, something I never had to do.

"I really think they made the right choice, knowing what they were trying to do, which was just trying to sell the characters and the make-up version of the band," Bruce said. " By going with Tommy [Thayer, current KISS guitarist], it was no harm, no foul; there's no connection to any era that wasn't when they were doing the make-up. I was sad that I wouldn't be in KISS, and somebody else would now be in KISS instead of the original guy."

As for Singer's return to KISS following the departure of Criss, Kulick said: "I think with Eric Singer it was much more natural behind the kit. They did tell him, 'No double-bass drums. Play it a little more meat and potatoes.' And then Eric sings real well, which helps out, because Peter sang. So, it was the right choice for them."

Concluding, Bruce said: "Outside of me missing being in KISS, because that was something very much appropriate for the non-make-up years, me becoming the Spaceman I think would have been very awkward for me, and I think it would have almost stained my era."

In 1984, Bruce joined KISS, where he remained as their lead guitarist for more than a decade, accompanying the band on the "Animalize" tour and continuing with the band until the 1996 reunion tour. Bruce is heavily featured on "Kissology - Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", the band's DVDs spanning KISS's historic 49-year career.

Kulick joined GRAND FUNK RAILROAD in 2000 and continues to perform with the group to this day.