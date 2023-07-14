BRUJERIA Announces New Album 'Esto Es Brujeria', Releases First Single 'Mochado' 

Extreme metallers BRUJERIA will release their fifth full-length album, "Esto Es Brujeria", on September 15 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The video visualizer for the LP's first single, "Mochado", can be seen below.

BRUJERIA's Juan Brujo comments, "Para que sientan y sepan el poder Mexicano con raíces antiguas hasta las redes sociales modernas, que se transmite con canciones brutales y rabiosas! ESTO ES BRUJERIA."

English translation: "Feel and know the Mexican power with ancient roots all the way to the modern world of social media, filled with brutal and rabid songs! ESTO ES BRUJERIA"

"Esto Es Brujería" track listing:

01. Esto Es Brujeria

02. El Patrón Del Reventón

03. Estado Profundo

04. Bruja Encabronada

05. G-A-K

06. Tu Vida Loca

07. Mexorcista

08. Bestia De La Muerte

09. Políticamente Correctos

10. Mochado

11. Perdido En El Espacio

12. Odio Que Amo

13. Testamento 3.0

14. Covid-666

15. Lord Nazi Ruso

16. Cocaína

"Esto Es Brujeria" was recorded worldwide at the following studios: Dog Run Studio in Riverside, California; Total Annihilation Studios in East Los Angeles, California; Robanna's in Birmingham, United Kingdom; and Audiocustom in Santiago, Chile. Production of the record was handled by the band while engineering was a joint effort between Eddie Casillas, Eddie Rivas and Miguel Seco. The mixing and mastering of the album was completed by Seba Puente who was also a part of the engineering team. The album artwork was created by Gary Ronaldson. "Esto Es Brujeria" sees the return of their metal mascot Coco Loco who is emblazoned on the ferocious cover.

In June 2020, BRUJERIA released a digital single, "COVID-666", via Nuclear Blast Records. It was accompanied by a quarantine-style music video for the title track, directed by Juan Brujo.

BRUJERIA's most recent album, 2016's "Pocho Aztlan", was the band's first release since "Brujerizmo" came out in 2000 via Roadrunner. It was recorded over the course of many years and at several studios around the globe. The end result was mixed by Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, THE EXPLOITED).

In a 2015 interview with The Moshville Times, Brujo said that BRUJERIA was never meant to be a touring band. "We only ever meant to make some records. What it was, was back in L.A. in 1989, there was a metal scene which included grind and hardcore stuff. There was a band called TERRORIZER, and they wouldn't let them play in the normal clubs so they'd play in backyards in the Mexican parts of town. We would go — in the backyard of someone's house — and none of the fans there watching the show spoke English. All these Mexicans — there are a lot of Mexicans in L.A., so we just thought, 'We have to start a band that sings in Spanish. Give them what they want.'

"There were issues with some of the guys — 'I've got a contract with my other band,' 'I might be on the road' — but we were only ever going to make music; we were never going to tour it. Just make music in Spanish and see how it went. We did the first record in a day at the studio. We had nothing written; we had no drummer… we just showed up. Someone who'd never played drums in their lives was playing drums. We recorded four songs and when we left, we gave a copy to a Mexican kid and a white guy — one of those hardcore dudes, just someone who didn't speak Spanish. The next day we met the hardcore guy again and he had a patch on his arm. He'd got a BRUJERIA tattoo. He wanted to be the first guy with a BRUJERIA tattoo. The day after we recorded the songs. The Mexican guy — he didn't speak any English — we saw him a couple of days later and he'd memorized all the words. I mean, they're really [makes harsh vocal noises] but he'd listened to them about a thousand times and worked them all out. He was singing them to us there and that's when we thought, 'This thing is gonna work.'"

BRUJERIA is:

Juan Brujo, Sangron - Vocals

Fantasma - Vocals

Pinche Peach - Vocals

La Encabronada - Vocals

El Criminal - Guitars

El Embrujado - Guitars

Hongo - Bass

El Cynico - Bass

Hongo Jr. - Drums