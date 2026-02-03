BUCKCHERRY Announces Spring 2026 'Let It Roar' U.S. Tour

Continuing to support their eleventh album "Roar Like Thunder", Californian rockers BUCKCHERRY announce today leg one of their summer tour commencing May 2 at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland and ending May 31 at The Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City. This leg includes BUCKCHERRY's first appearances at the Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals in Daytona Beach, Florida and Columbus, Ohio, respectively.

Also today, BUCKCHERRY premieres a live concert video for the title track from the "Roar Like Thunder" album, filmed during the band's 2025 tour. The video can be seen below.

BUCKCHERRY "Let It Roar" 2026 tour dates:

May 02 -Columbia, MD - M3 Fest

May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Amo's

May 05 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

May 07 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 08 - Columbia, SC - Ground Zero

May 09 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Suck Bang Blow

May 11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

May 12 - Gainesville, GA - The Hall At Bourbon Brothers

May 14 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center

May 15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

May 16 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

May 19 - Allentown, PA - Archer

May 21 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 22 - Portland, ME - Aura

May 23 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall

May 26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

May 27 - Lansing, MI - Grewall Hall

May 29 - Nashville, TN - Ryman

May 30 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

May 31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

"Roar Like Thunder", came out in June 2025. As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", "Roar Like Thunder" was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd, guitarist Stevie Dacanay (a.k.a. Stevie D.) and Frederiksen.

In a 2025 interview with Randy Crews of Springfield, Missouri's Q102 radio station, Josh was asked what changes he has seen in the music industry since he formed BUCKCHERRY 30 years ago. He responded: "Everything. [Laughs] I mean, when we started, it was a controlled marketplace. Rock radio was much bigger at the time. You could sell records. There was no streaming. As soon as technology ramped up and the streaming and everything, it's like… I was just talking to my mother today. She's, like, 'How's the record doing?' And I'm, like, I go, 'Mom, nobody sells records anymore.' It's a promotional tool now. And it's really sad that it's come down to that. And now pop artists and hip-hop artists are feeling it, but it affected the raw genre at the beginning the worst, so we got hit the worst with it. So it's just a different thing. The cool part about streaming is that there's playlists and people find your music and then they get really into your catalog. And so we're getting a whole lot of young people that are just getting into BUCKCHERRY for the first time because they heard a song on one of their streaming playlists, which is cool. And then they come out to the show and that. But now, as far as being a rock artist, if you wanna make a living at this, you have to be on stage. It's just touring and merchandise."