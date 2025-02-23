BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Believes It's Still Possible For New Rock Bands To Make Their Mark: 'If You've Got Great Songs, You're Going To Find An Audience'

In a new interview with Evan Toth, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd weighed in on the perception that it is increasingly difficult for modern rock bands to make their mark these days. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "In my opinion, it's still about melody. If you've got great melody, if you've got great songs, you're going to find an audience. That's just it. And I just think you've gotta have great songs, you've gotta have songs you can remember you, you've gotta be unforgettable, especially now because information is spread so thin and people's attention span now is brutal. It's, like, you've got five seconds to get somebody's attention online. And so you've gotta have great songs and you've gotta have a story and you've gotta know who you are, and if you can put all that together, you can have success."

Back in November 2023, Todd told Classic Album Review spoke about KISS bassist/vocalist's Gene Simmons's much-repeated lament that "rock is dead." He said at the time: "I understand what he means by that as far as the bigness of what rock used to be, and I think that's what he means. But [rock is] alive and kicking. There's tons of rock bands putting out records and. But I understand what he means… I think it's just a much different platform for everybody. Information is just so spread out now. There's no controlled marketplace. There's no radio-driven stuff anymore. It's just everywhere. And so it's very hard for people to focus on you. So, yeah, what he's saying is completely correct."

He continued: "Let me just tell you something. I don't know if it was [around the release of BUCKCHERRY's] 'Hellbound' or 'Warpaint' [albums]. At 'Warpaint', we got sat down and said, 'Okay, you've got 20 seconds to get somebody's attention, and then that's it.' I'm, like, 'What? 20 seconds?' 'Yeah.' Guess what it is now. It's like five seconds. And so that's crazy. People are just flipping through stuff, and they just only watch what they see. So many people don't even know you put a record out. It's insane."

Todd added: "Everything's on streaming. In the States, there's no rock radio anymore. It doesn't mean anything. And so it's just a whole different thing. So it's all about promoting your stuff online, for sure, and streaming and all that, but it doesn't mean what it used to mean. And I think that's what he means."

Several years ago, Forbes reported that the chance of a song being skipped in the first five seconds on streaming platforms was nearly 25% and there was a nearly 50% chance of the song being skipped before the end. A skip is registered each time a listener abandons a song before the song has completely finished, either because the listener explicitly presses the skip button, they click on a different song or they search for and start another song before the current song ends.

BUCKCHERRY's 11th studio album, "Roar Like Thunder", is set for release on June 13. A video for the title track was shot in Los Angeles early February and will be released on March 13 along with information on the album preorder.

The follow-up to 2023's "Vol. 10", "Roar Like Thunder" was once again be helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.