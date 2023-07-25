BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Announces First North American Headlining Tour In Five Years

Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE will embark on their first North American headlining tour in October. Support on the 22-date trek will come from OF MICE & MEN and VENDED. The tour will launch on October 8 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and run through November 10 in Orlando, Florida.

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE said in a statement: "Attention please!! So after 5 long years we're finally heading back to the USA and Canada for a proper headline tour!! We cannot wait to play and see you all again, it's been far too long!! We're gonna be bringing our old friends in OF MICE & MEN and heavy metal upstarts VENDED along for the ride so get ready for some serious mosh pit action!! Make sure you pick up your tickets fast as we're expecting them to fly out. VIP packages are also gonna be available on this tour for the first time in years. More info to follow. See ya there".

Tour dates:

Oct. 08 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

Oct. 10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Oct. 12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Oct. 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Oct. 18 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

Oct. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Oct. 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Oct. 22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Oct. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Oct. 26 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballrom

Oct. 28 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA Mainstage

Oct. 31 - Los Angles, CA - The Wiltern

Nov. 01 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov. 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

Nov. 04 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center At Tech Port

Nov. 05 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

Nov. 07 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Nov. 08 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Nov. 10 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

In a recent interview with Mike James Rock Show, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget was asked about the band's plans for the coming months. He said: "We've got a few more — 10 or 11 more — summer festivals out in Europe to play over the summer. Then we have a little break in, sort of, August-September, and we head out to America for a month or five, six weeks to do a headline run up there. I'm not too sure what's gonna happen at the end of the year, if there's anything in there yet. And then we're gonna stop [touring] and start writing again. So '24 we'll be writing an album. And then 2025 we'll be back. [2025 is] an anniversary of something big," apparently alluding to the fact that 2025 will mark the 20th anniversary of BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's debut album, "The Poison".

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE released the deluxe version of its latest, self-titled album in August 2022 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy. This extended release featured four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Following the CD and digital releases, a vinyl pressing launched in November 2022.

Last summer, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE frontman Matt Tuck spoke to "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, about the band's decision to pursue a more technical, aggressive direction on its self-titled album, which originally arrived in November 2021. The LP was written beginning in September 2019 with longtime producer Carl Bown, who co-produced the band's 2015 album, "Venom", and produced and mixed 2018's "Gravity".

"It just felt like the time was right," Matt explained. "It was just something that, when we wrote a couple of the key tracks that opened the door to letting the album what it is now, it just felt like the time was right.

"We came off the back off 'Gravity', which was not a technical record. For us, that album was all about emotion, it was all about the story, it was all about the vocal performances and the lyrical content," he continued. "And it was more an emotive, personal kind of album. And this time around, it became clear, after we kind of found those couple of key tracks, that this album was very different — it was very technical; it was very in your face; it was very aggressive. And we just loved that they had that contrast, and it just had its own identity and had its own moment in time in the band's catalog now. And yeah, I think because we hadn't kind of shown that skillset for a long time — since 'Venom' — and having starved ourselves of writing in that way, in a sense, that as soon as we did, it was just like four or five years' worth of stuff was just kind of flooding out. It was just a natural thing, and we just rode the wave, and the more we kind of rode it, the more technical and aggressive the songs were becoming. And it was great. It just put a smile on our face that we could showcase the heavier, more technical side of the band."

In December 2021, Tuck was asked by NME whether he thinks BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's next album will be a mixture of "Gravity" — which he had previously described as "probably our most mellow/experimental record" — and the self-titled LP. He said: "It really depends. In a year's, two years' time, whenever we decide to kind of get involved with that, we're just gonna do what we do — we're gonna see what comes out, what feels natural, what makes us happy, what makes us scared, what makes us motivated. And coming off the back of 'Gravity' and this album, we're just gonna that whole process of confidence and no-fear attitude into the writing process, and as soon as we start smiling and high-fiving, that's when we'll know we're on the right track."

"Gravity" saw BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's catalog surpass one billion streams in the U.S. That accomplishment solidified BULLET's status as one of the most elite bands in the hard rock scene.