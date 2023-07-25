SKINNY PUPPY Announces Second Leg Of Final Tour

SKINNY PUPPY continues the celebration of its 40th anniversary, announcing a second leg of the "Skinny Puppy: Final Tour" featuring special guest LEAD INTO GOLD. The 10-city second leg kicks off on November 8 at House of Blues in Dallas making stops across North America in Chicago, Vancouver, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Belasco on December 5.

SKINNY PUPPY said: "It's been eight long years since we've toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary."

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, July 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com

Citi is the official card of the "Skinny Puppy: Final Tour". Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 25 at 11 a.m. eastern time until Thursday, July 27 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

"Skinny Puppy: Final Tour" leg 2 dates:

Nov. 08 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Nov. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre

Nov. 15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Nov. 18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

Nov. 19 - Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Event Centre

Nov. 24 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Nov. 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Dec. 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

Dec. 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

SKINNY PUPPY is a Canadian industrial music group formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1982. The group is widely considered to be one of the founders of the industrial rock and electro-industrial genres. Initially envisioned as an experimental side project by cEvin Key (Kevin Crompton) while he was in the new wave band IMAGES IN VOGUE, SKINNY PUPPY evolved into a full-time project with the addition of vocalist Nivek Ogre (Kevin Ogilvie).

SKINNY PUPPY is noted for theatrical and controversial live performances which blend performance art with music.

Ogre once remarked that touring was, for himself, like "dating hydrogen peroxide", referencing the numerous injuries which he would acquire over the course of touring.

SKINNY PUPPY releases have charted in North America and Europe, and their influence on industrial and electronic music is considerable.

Widely considered originators of a unique sound and live performance style, SKINNY PUPPY are also known as pioneers of the industrial rock and electro-industrial genres.

