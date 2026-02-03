BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Announces Reissue Of Seminal EP 'Hand Of Blood'

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's epochal debut album "The Poison" truly solidified the band's status as modern British metal frontrunners. But the scene was set and foundations were laid by their exploratory early recordings, unearthed publicly in 2004's EP "Hand Of Blood". An unparalleled and enduring career has since followed and, in doing so, the group changed the landscape and supercharged the trajectory of alternative music.

Today, the band has revealed that the "Hand Of Blood" EP will be reissued as a standalone release, paying homage to the early spark in their career that has now become a roaring flame.

"I honestly can't believe it's been twenty years since the release of 'The Poison' and 'Hand Of Blood', and what an incredible twenty years it's been," says BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE frontman Matt Tuck. "I feel so proud of what we've achieved as a band in the last two decades and it all started with those recordings."

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's meteoric rise saw "The Poison" hit No. 21 in the U.K. album charts, becoming a late contender in end of year polls, placing at No. 7 on Kerrang!'s "Albums Of The Year" list, and since achieving gold status. An album still boasting enduring impact, Metal Hammer listed the album in the Top 25 in their "The Greatest Metal Albums Of The Century" feature.

Twenty years on, the band has proven their music has definitively stood the test of time. Joining forces with TRIVIUM, who were also celebrating the twentieth anniversary of their debut album "Ascendancy", the bands launched "The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour". Honoring the legacy that these groundbreaking and influential albums paved for them, the tour took both bands all over the globe to some of the world's most prestigious venues, including a colossal and breathtaking sold-out show at London's O2 Arena.

"Hand Of Blood" EP track listing:

01. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)

02. Hand Of Blood

03. Cries In Vain

04. Curses

05. No Control

06. Just Another Star

In 2024, to celebrate two decades, "The Poison" was remastered for vinyl and was released on a set of limited-edition and exclusive products. Now, the "Hand Of Blood" EP has been reissued as a standalone release. Coming on a range of bespoke, exclusive and rare products, it offers the chance for completists and new fans alike to add the blueprint of BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's success to their collection.

An exclusive picture disc featuring an homage to the EP's original art direction and a special limited edition marble design vinyl are available through the band's official store. An eco-recycled CD option and red-color vinyl will be available for all retail.

Pre-order the "Hand Of Blood" reissue here.

Photo credit: Andy Ford