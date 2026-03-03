THREE DAYS GRACE's Two-Singer Arrangement Is Working Out Amazingly Well, Says ADAM GONTIER

In a new interview with Justin Schlegel and Josh Spiegel of the Baltimore radio station 98 Rock, THREE DAYS GRACE singer Adam Gontier spoke about the band's ongoing tour in support of its latest album, "Alienation", which arrived in August via RCA Records. For the first time in over a decade, original THREE DAYS GRACE frontman Adam is back, joining Matt Walst on vocals along with Neil Sanderson (drums),Brad Walst (bass) and Barry Stock (guitars). Regarding how his return came to be, Adam said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, first, there was never a moment where I wanted to come in and take back [the position as the sole lead singer]. No way.

"We were all friends from a small town before we got signed as a band and stuff, so we grew up together," he explained. "So the foundation that we have is really strong. And aside from all the stuff that we went through over the last bunch of years, and when I left and that sort of thing, there was a lot going on for me. But no — coming back, it was Matt and Brad had been talking about it for a while, and Barry had put it out there, like, we really thought it was something that the THREE DAYS GRACE fans would enjoy hearing both of us — me up there doing most of the older stuff and Matt doing the newer stuff and maybe we can do parts together, and can this work? And because of that foundation, just growing up together, I think was really easy — it was pretty seamless."

Adam added: "We got in a room together, sat down with guitars, and it was like we hadn't missed a beat. It was super natural. And it's cool, because there's parts now that we write that we can write where, let's say if it's a little heavier and needs more of a screamy-type thing, Matt's really good at that kind of thing too. And I'm not good at these weird kind of open screams and stuff, but Matt can do them. So there's parts where it's just natural it's for him. And there's other parts that are natural for me. So it works — it just works amazing."

2025 was a big year for THREE DAYS GRACE with the release of "Alienation", with No. 1 songs "Mayday" and "Apologies" along with sold-out shows in Canada (co-headline with VOLBEAT) and the U.S. (co-headline with BREAKING BENJAMIN) and a sold-out European tour (with BADFLOWER).

Last November, THREE DAYS GRACE announced the 2026 "Alienation" tour, which kicked off in Fort Wayne, Indiana in February, before hitting Canada and Europe and wrapping up the tour in November for the final show in Los Angeles, California. The U.S. tour dates are receiving support from I PREVAIL and THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT, and Canada is seeing support from FINGER ELEVEN and ROYAL TUSK on select dates.

THREE DAYS GRACE played its first full show with Gontier in 12 years on February 25, 2025 as the support act for DISTURBED on the U.S. leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho.

In a recent interview with Nik Nocturnal, Adam stated about sharing lead vocals with Matt in THREE DAYS GRACE's new lineup: "We got sort of — not lucky, but our voices do blend really well together. And we've noticed it obviously way more now with making the record and recording and all this stuff that, yeah, our voices really blend well. Yeah, so we're fortunate for that, that it's working out the way we had hoped."

Gontier added: "It's been great, man. It's cool. Matt grew up with the band. He's Brad's little brother, and I knew Matt from when he was just a little guy. So I think for them it was a natural fit to get him to take my spot there. And, yeah, now [we're just, like] — let's do it together."

In a December 2024 interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, Matt talked about how the idea for having two singers in THREE DAYS GRACE came about. He said: "I think one day I just talked to my brother Brad about it and was, like, 'It'd be sick if Adam came back. And we could both sing, and I can sing the songs of the past 10 years and Adam can even sing a few of those too.' And yeah, it just seems like a new life to breathe into THREE DAYS GRACE and to make it exciting, like the early days or just to freshen it up and, yeah, make it exciting."

In a separate interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Neil stated about Adam's return to THREE DAYS GRACE: "We had been talking and we've kept in touch. And the band was just talking about, like, how great would this be for us and for the fans and for the nostalgia of THREE DAYS GRACE. And then he got up on stage with us [for a guest appearance], and then we just thought, 'Let's make something new. Let's sit down and write a song.' And once we kind of got into that songwriting process, it just felt really natural and it felt right. And I think for the fans, we're giving them something that we haven't done before and hasn't really been done much in the past."

In April 2023, Gontier reunited with THREE DAYS GRACE onstage during the band's concert in Huntsville, Alabama. Gontier rejoined his former bandmates when they opened for SHINEDOWN at the Probst Arena At The Von Braun Center to perform two classic songs from THREE DAYS GRACE's 2006 album "One-X": "Never Too Late" and "Riot".

THREE DAYS GRACE later shared a post-performance photo with Gontier on social media and wrote in an accompanying message: "Soooo we did a thing."

In 1992, Gontier, Brad Walst, Phil Crowe, Neil Sanderson and Joe Grant formed GROUNDSWELL while most of the members were still in high school. That band broke up in 1995, but two years later Gontier, Sanderson and Walst reformed as THREE DAYS GRACE. Gontier left the band in 2013 and was replaced by Matt, the vocalist from another Norwood band, MY DARKEST DAYS.

Gontier initially went into rehab in 2005 in Toronto after admitting an addiction to Oxycontin. The rehab stint influenced some material which would appear on THREE DAYS GRACE's "One-X" album, including the songs "Pain" and "Over And Over".

Gontier left THREE DAYS GRACE in the spring of 2013. At the time, the Canadian rockers cited unspecified "health issues" when his departure was announced. Adam later released a statement explaining he exited THREE DAYS GRACE to pursue new projects, and not to deal with addiction.