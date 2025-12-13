BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's MICHAEL 'PADGE' PAGET: 'Our Next Album Is Very, Very Important To Us'

In a new interview with Brazil's 92.5 Kiss FM, guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget of Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's upcoming eighth album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've been writing and demoing for a probably a year now at least. So there's lots and lots of music.

"Our next album is very, very important to us," he explained. "And we take every opportunity to write and demo whenever we can, whenever we're off the road, et cetera. Matt [Tuck, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE guitarist/vocalist] worked really hard himself as well also; he busts his ass."

Regarding the musical direction of the new BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE material, Paget said: "Dude, there's so many different — there's so many songs. And there's so many different styles, tunings, arrangements. We can't really define the style until we get back home and then streamline and find the theme of the album. But it goes from seven-string drop fucking G to 'Hearts Burst Into Fire'-type stuff. It's so vast. So it could mean anything, but I think we know where we're gonna go with it. But there's so many songs. We are really working hard on this one."

Earlier this month, Tuck told Igor Miranda of Rolling Stone Brasil that the new BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE album was "still in the writing and the pre-production phase. I think January 5th, we've got to get back in to finish that, and I think around the 1st of February, we've set aside the time to actually track the album for real," he said.

Matt continued: "It's taken us a bit longer than we anticipated, but a lot of things have come up very last minute, but that's okay. I've got my guitar here [at the hotel room during BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's Latin American tour], we've got laptops here, we're cracking on in the hotel and having fun and being creative. Hopefully we'll have new music out around April, May time; that's what we're aiming for."

On the topic of what the new BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE material sounds like, Matt said: "If I had to describe what the album feels like, it's a cross between the last album [2021's 'Bullet For My Valentine'], [2010's] 'Fever' and [2005's] 'The Poison'. It really feels like it's a mash-up of all those really big moments for our band. And it's not something we've tried to do: that's just how this writing process has been. We've just kind of just gone with it. I think genuinely this album is going to appeal to a lot of people. I think it's got all the right ingredients that people have loved about BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE. Could it be the most definitive BULLET record yet? Possibly, yeah. We're excited."

At this year's Download festival at Leicestershire, United Kingdom's Donington Park, Paget spoke to Neil Jones of TotalRock about BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's decision to cut its "The Poisoned Ascendancy" tour with TRIVIUM short in order to focus on making a new album. He said: "Yeah, unfortunately, there's just not enough time. We started writing the [new BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE] album back last year, demos and stuff, which is going really, really well. To finish writing now and record by the end of the year, due to us touring what we've done so far, and then this summer run, to continue writing and finish up all the demos, then record in the studio, then process it to get new music and the album out by next year, we just don't have time. And time seems to be going so fast, so we just had to make our decision to focus on one thing or the other. And the album came first. So we chose the album, and we're gonna get stuck into that now… And hopefully there'll be new music out early next year and the album in the summer sometime."

As it pertains to the musical direction of the new BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE material, Paget said: "It's gonna be super heavy. We mess around with some crazy tuning on this one, something we haven't done before. So it's gonna be really interesting and fresh for the fans — and us. I think [we have a song in] drop G [tuning]. But, yeah, all of the usual BULLET trademarks are there. It's in our DNA, so hooks, the vocal melodies, the huge choruses, big guitars, all the standard stuff's gonna be there, but definitely different to what we've ever done before."

Michael went on to say that he and his BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE bandmates want to break some new ground on their upcoming eighth album. "We've always said we never wanna make the same album twice," he explained. "One, I think it's cop-out because we've already done it. We'll never do what 'The Poison' did for a debut album. And we like to keep it fresh for ourselves and challenge ourselves, make it interesting for the fans.

"Music changes over time, and there's classic metal, there's metalcore, there's modern metal, there's contemporary metal, this new wave of modern metal as well now coming out," he added. "So we've gotta keep up with the curve and do our thing, but our way. So, so it's gonna be interesting, but I think people are really gonna love it. It's gonna be awesome."

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE spent the first half of 2025 celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut album, "The Poison", on tours of Europe and North America.

Released in 2005, "The Poison" propelled BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE to unimaginable heights. That year saw the Welsh metallers graduate from supporting FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND on their U.K. run in the summer, to ending the year headlining the very same venues just months later. Dropping in October 2005, "The Poison" hit number 21 in the U.K. album charts, becoming a late contender in end of year polls, placing at number seven on Kerrang!'s "Albums Of The Year" list, and since achieving gold status.

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE and TRIVIUM were on the road together earlier this year to celebrate the joint 20th anniversaries of their respective albums "The Poison" and "Ascendancy".

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE released the deluxe version of its latest, self-titled album in August 2022 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy. This extended release featured four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Following the CD and digital releases, a vinyl pressing launched in November 2022.