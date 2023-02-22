BURNING WITCHES Announce New Album 'The Dark Tower'

Swiss/Dutch all-female heavy metal outfit BURNING WITCHES will release its fifth studio album, "The Dark Tower", on May 5 via Napalm Records. The official music video for the LP's title track can be seen below.

BURNING WITCHES comments: "Wow, that was quick, right? Album No. 5 is already done and we are back with the brand-new single 'The Dark Tower'. The title track of the new record will fit perfectly into our set list with its relentless beat, the truly epic riffs and the striking but melodic vocals!

"The theme of Elizabeth Bathory and her infamous 'blood countess' reputation was a fantastic inspiration for a breathtaking video clip. We all could relate to the story and its creepy saga and knew from the beginning it would be a new highlight in the WITCHES history!

"Last but not least, we want to thank the fans that supported us here and played the extras, in this very emotional and creepy little ride! Enjoy the clip!"

"The Dark Tower" track listing:

01. Rise Of Darkness

02. Unleash The Beast

03. Renegade

04. Evil Witch

05. World On Fire

06. Tomorrow

07. House Of Blood

08. The Dark Tower

09. Heart Of Ice

10. Arrow Of Time

11. Doomed To Die

12. Into The Unknown

13. The Lost Souls

BURNING WITCHES are:

Laura Guldemond - Vocals

Romana Kalkuhl - Guitars

Larissa Ernst - Guitars

Jeanine Grob - Bass

Lala Frischknecht - Drums

BURNING WITCHES' first live performance with Guldemond took place in June 2019 at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden.

The vocalist of the Dutch symphonic metal band SHADOWRISE, Guldemond was recruited by BURNING WITCHES following the departure of Seraina Telli.

In a 2021 interview with Femme Metal Webzine, Guldemond stated about how she joined BURNING WITCHES: "Since the previous guitarist of BURNING WITCHES was already an acquaintance of mine, when they were looking for a new singer, she proposed it to me because I know that I would fit the band. You know, I have the voice, I love the old-school metal and I was already having the same style. In the end, it felt like a natural match. Then I sent a couple of recordings and submitted them for my audition."

In a separate interview with Ireland's Overdrive, Laura spoke about her vocal inspirations. "It's difficult to choose one because I have so many vocalists that I really love," she said. "For example, when I started to really take my singing seriously, I would look at singing in a clean melodic voice and also in a distorted voice and I've got a lot of respect for singers that specialize in both of those styles. Like Lzzy Hale [HALESTORM], she has a very tough and strong vocal technique that I love, because of her husky, distorted delivery, but then there's Sia, who's a pop singer but has a voice that I really like. I really love many vocalists, and in some ways, I am inspired by a little bit of all the vocalists I admire and enjoy. That’s one of the very cool things about BURNING WITCHES — we have a lot happening in the music and are very versatile when it comes to melody and sound."

Photo credit: Martin Rahn, Damir Eskic