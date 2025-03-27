PIERCE THE VEIL Signs Global Publishing Deal With KOBALT

Kobalt, the largest independent music publisher in the world, announced today they have signed the acclaimed rock band PIERCE THE VEIL to a global publishing deal.

PIERCE THE VEIL is in the midst of a highly successful run on the heels of the release of their fifth studio album, "The Jaws Of Life", and a global tour this spring and summer that includes sold-out dates at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Forum in Los Angeles, among other venues nationwide. The "I Can't Hear You" world tour then hits Europe before closing out the year with multiple dates in Mexico and South America.

"We are thrilled to welcome PIERCE THE VEIL into the Kobalt family," said Melissa Emert-Hutner, senior vice president of creative at Kobalt. "Their strong track record of success, unique sound, and significant fanbase in both the rock and Latin music communities make them a powerful addition to our roster. We look forward to working closely with the band and their team to provide the support and resources they need as they continue to grow their fan base around the world."

With a career spanning over a decade, PIERCE THE VEIL has carved out their place as one of the most influential forces in the rock and alternative scene. Blending elements of post-hardcore, emo, and progressive rock, the band has built a reputation for their high-energy performances, emotionally charged lyrics, and a devoted fan base that extends far beyond the rock world. Their global appeal is especially strong within the Latinx community, with the band's Mexican-American roots resonating deeply with fans across Latin America and the U.S.

"It has been incredibly rewarding to feel the love from our fans this past year for our music and our live shows," said PIERCE THE VEIL manager Dave Shapiro. "We are excited to have partnered with Melissa and the entire team at Kobalt on this next phase of our career."

Kobalt Music is the leading independent music publishing destination for songwriters and publishers, powered by technology. Across 13 global offices, Kobalt serves over one million songs, representing some of the biggest songwriters in the world. On average, Kobalt represents over 35% of the top 100 songs and albums in the U.S. and the U.K. With a relentless focus on advancing the interests of creators, Kobalt leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline the complex processes of music publishing administration. The company's dedication to transparency, coupled with its forward-thinking approach, has positioned it as a trusted partner for songwriters and rights holders navigating the ever-evolving music industry.

Kobalt's unwavering commitment to empowering creators and reshaping the future of music rights management solidifies its standing as a global leader in the music industry. The company continues to transform the industry, most recently via AMRA, its global digital music collection society designed to maximize value for songwriters and publishers in today's digital age, while providing the highest level of transparency and efficiency.

Photo by Celina Kenyon