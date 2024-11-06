BURNING WITCHES Announce New Single 'The Spell Of The Skull'

BURNING WITCHES bring back the vibe of '80s heavy metal and update their powerful force with renewed sonic clarity on their upcoming maxi-single, "The Spell Of The Skull", set for release via Napalm Records on December 10, 2024. With screaming guitars, the Swiss/Dutch/American band is back for a heavy metal blast session in the snow.

This time, they curse their audience with two new songs from their latest conjuring of witchcraft. Witchqueen Romana Kalkuhl hypnotizes your mind with her melodic riffs, while diabolic priestess Laura Guldemond conquers your soul with crowd-pleasing shouts. Title track "The Spell Of The Skull" starts off with a short but mighty heavy guitar intro that perfectly sets up Laura's powerful vocals, which especially shine in the chorus of the song, making it a true sing-along experience and creating an epic atmosphere pleasing every fan of heavy metal.

Only a few years after their foundation, these five witches had already performed at fully attended shows at the biggest and most important festivals of the entire metal universe, like Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze and RockHarz in Germany. After five attention-grabbing albums, BURNING WITCHES prepares for another attack in 2025.

Kalkuhl on "The Spell Of The Skull": "We are busy bees and in between all the shows we managed to write the first new songs with Courtney on guitar. We are so excited to present you some fresh music and this keeps us all entertained till the next album. Working on this was such a blast, 'The Spell Of The Skull' could be a new WITCHES anthem, what do you think? Lean back and enjoy and get enchanted by your favorite WITCHES!"

"The Spell Of The Skull" track listing:

01. The Spell Of The Skull

02. Mirror, Mirror

BURNING WITCHES are:

Laura Guldemond - Vocals

Romana Kalkuhl - Guitars

Courtney Cox - Guitars

Jay Grob - Bass

Lala Frischknecht - Drums

Photo credit: Jacky Lue