LOU GRAMM Could Tell AXL ROSE Was 'Damaging His Vocal Cords Simply By The Way He Sang'

During an appearance on a recent episode of the GUNS N' ROSES-centric "Appetite for Distortion" podcast, original FOREIGNER frontman Lou Gramm was asked for his initial opinion of Axl Rose's voice when he first heard GUNS N' ROSES' music. Lou responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I thought the music was very good, just sloppy enough to acknowledge that they were very spontaneous in their playing. And it was very good music, honestly, and I think the songs were good too. Axl's voice — he had a great range, but I could tell, because they toured a lot too, I could tell that he was damaging his vocal cords simply by the way he sang. And I know that when I sing, towards the end of the night, some of my high range starts to go a little bit. You kind of have to acknowledge the characteristics of your voice, and when they're tired, if you keep pushing them at that level, they're damaged and you shouldn't be singing for the next six months. Your nose and throat doctor will tell you that they need rest and time to heal and then get supple again, because a lot of times when you when you sing too often and too hard, there's something called nodes that develop on your vocal cords, and they're like little tiny hard calluses. And when you go to sing a note, air will come out, not the note."

The members of the classic lineup of FOREIGNER finally got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on October 19. Lou, keyboardist Al Greenwood and bassist Rick Wills were present to accept the award, while Mick Jones and Dennis Elliott sat out the ceremony. (Jones's daughter, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, was on hand to help accept the award.) Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi died in 2022 and 2014, respectively.

The Rock Hall induction ceremony included an all-star performance of FOREIGNER music featuring Sammy Hagar, Slash, Chad Smith, Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson. Lovato, Slash, Smith and FOREIGNER's current touring lineup played "Feels Like The First Time", with Hagar joining in for "Hot Blooded". Lovato took over the lead vocal for "Feels Like The First Time", followed by "Hot Blooded" with Hagar singing while being assisted by current FOREIGNER singer Kelly Hansen. Clarkson and Gramm then sang a duet of "I Want To Know What Love Is".

This past February, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.

Elliot skipped the Rock Hall induction due to issues with the event schedule. Billboard magazine reported one of those issues was that only band members — and not their wives — would be allowed to walk the red carpet. But Elliot denied that in two Facebook posts on October 19 and October 21. "I DIDN"T SAY ANYTHING ABOUT THE RED CARPET!" he wrote in all caps. "I WAS UNHAPPY WITH THE SCHEDULING."

The induction ceremony was held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It aired live on Disney+. An edited three-hour prime-time special will follow, premiering on New Year's Day on ABC, and become available for streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+.