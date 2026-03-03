BURTON CUMMINGS And RANDY BACHMAN Announce 2026 U.S. Tour Performing As THE GUESS WHO For First Time In 23 Years

Beloved Canadian sons and classic rock legends Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman have announced an extensive U.S. headline tour, performing as THE GUESS WHO for the first time in 23 years. Dubbed the "Takin' It Back" tour, the newly announced U.S. dates kick off June 25 at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Minneapolis, Minnesota, making stops in major markets including Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, and will feature support from Don Felder (formerly of THE EAGLES).

Cummings comments: "Randy and I are incredibly grateful that our music has endured all these years. Knowing that people still want to hear these songs live means everything to us, and when we go out on stage, our goal is to truly honor the music."

Bachman adds: "I'm really excited about reuniting with Burton and touring again as THE GUESS WHO. We created an amazing body of work together, along with memories that have lasted for decades, and those songs are still as strong as ever. I can't wait to sing them with everyone very soon."

Tickets will be available via a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday, March 4 at 12 p.m. local. Additional presales will run throughout the week, leading up to the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local on TheGuessWho.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the newly announced U.S. dates beginning Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

After six decades and a hard-fought battle to reclaim their name, THE GUESS WHO's "Takin' It Back" tour will officially kick off in Canada, making stops in Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and more.

Formed in 1965, THE GUESS WHO — who have been dubbed "the Canadian BEATLES" — released eleven studio albums, all of which charted in both Canada and the United States, including 1970's "American Woman", which went to No. 1 in Canada and No. 9 in the U.S. They've placed 14 singles in the U.S. Top 40 chart and more than 30 in Canada — rock and roll classics like "American Woman", "These Eyes", "No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature" and "No Time".

With their unmatched songwriting catalog and deep influence on rock music, this moment marks a rare and meaningful full-circle return — one that longtime fans have been waiting for, and one that underscores just how enduring their mighty legacy continues to be.

THE GUESS WHO "Takin' It Back" tour dates:

May 26 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre=

May 27 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre=

May 29 - Laval, QC - Place Bell=

May 30 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena=

June 1 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum=

June 2 - London, ON - Canada Life Place=

June 5 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre=

June 6 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre=

June 8 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome=

June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place=

June 25 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

June 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

June 28 - Cuyahoga, OH - Blossom Music Center *

June 30 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

July 1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater *

July 3 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *

July 5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

July 7 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

July 8 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *

July 10 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

July 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City *=

July 14 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Albany Med Health System at SPAC *

July 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *=

July 17 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

July 19 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest ^=

August 6 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park *

August 8 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *

August 9 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena *

August 12 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *=

August 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center *=

August 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

August 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

August 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

August 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

August 23 - Vancouver, BC - The Pacific National Exhibition ^!=

* Newly announced U.S. date

^ Festival date

= Non-Live Nation date

! Tickets for this show will be on sale at a later date

Press photo credit: Corey Kelly