BUSH Added To ALTER BRIDGE's Inaugural BLACKBIRD FESTIVAL In Wales

After announcing their brand new Blackbird Festival, ALTER BRIDGE have just turned the volume up even higher — unveiling BUSH as the final act joining the bill for the festival's debut edition.

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, the mighty grounds of Cardiff Castle will play host to a day of monumental rock as ALTER BRIDGE's Blackbird Festival lands in Wales for the very first time. Launching their own festival marks a key moment for ALTER BRIDGE — not just as a celebration of their legacy, but as a bold step into curating their own live experience, bringing together a handpicked lineup of artists and connecting with fans in a whole new way.

Fresh from celebrating 30 years of defining the sound of post-grunge and touring with VOLBEAT, BUSH join the bill as the latest powerhouse addition. Led by frontman Gavin Rossdale, the London-born icons stormed global charts with era-defining anthems including "Machinehead", "Glycerine" and "Swallowed" — cementing their place as one of the most distinctive and enduring names in modern rock. From their explosive 1994 debut "Sixteen Stone" to their latest release "I Beat Loneliness", BUSH continue to deliver the raw emotion, melody, and fire that made them household names.

Their arrival adds serious weight to an already colossal lineup, as ALTER BRIDGE will also headline their own festival for the very first time — a landmark moment in their more than two-decade career. The Florida-formed four piece — Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips — have earned a global reputation for their thunderous live shows, emotional intensity, and masterful musicianship.

"We wanted to do something that truly celebrates our history and our fans," says ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy. "The response to Blackbird Festival has been incredible — and having BUSH join the lineup just takes it to another level. This is going to be a special one."

Joining ALTER BRIDGE and BUSH on the castle grounds are SKINDRED, bringing their unmistakable fusion of metal, reggae, and punk back to Welsh soil for what's guaranteed to be total carnage. Also confirmed are FLORENCE BLACK, the rising Merthyr Tydfil trio delivering heavy-hitting anthems with serious swagger, and the soul-charged CARDINAL BLACK, whose ascent continues at lightning pace.

Blackbird Festival 2026 marks the next chapter in ALTER BRIDGE's evolution, arriving just months after the release of their highly anticipated self-titled eighth studio album, due January 9, 2026 via Napalm Records. Produced once again by longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette, the album promises to deliver the powerful, emotionally driven sound the band is known for - setting the stage for a massive year that includes their spring 2026 European arena tour and this landmark festival celebration in Cardiff, Wales.

Tickets for Blackbird Festival are on sale now via blackbirdfest.com and Ticketmaster.

Fans can explore VIP upgrades, full tour dates, and tickets for all ALTER BRIDGE performances at alterbridge.com.

BUSH photo credit: Chapman Baehler (courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR)