THE OFFSPRING Announces Massive Outdoor Show At London's Crystal Palace Park With Special Guests

Punk rock juggernauts THE OFFSPRING have announced a huge outdoor show, taking place at London's Crystal Palace Park on Sunday, June 28 June. The legendary band will be joined on the day by special guests DROPKICK MURPHYS, PENNYWISE, PUP and DESTROY BOYS.

THE OFFSPRING says: "Nobody rocks like the U.K. rocks. This is gonna be a great day out."

Sign up for the artist pre-sale starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 18 November via www.offspring.com. Tickets go on general sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 21 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Legends and innovators of the Southern California punk rock scene, THE OFFSPRING have sold millions of records, won countless awards and have toured consistently, playing more than 500 shows in the last decade alone. With a lineup consisting of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan "Dexter" Holland, lead guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman, bassist Todd Morse, drummer Brandon Pertzborn, and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy, their music has had a lasting impact across film, television, and video games, as the band continue to innovate with new music releases.

With over 45 million albums sold worldwide, still the biggest selling independent rock album in history (1994's 11-million-selling "Smash") and a recent No. 3 U.K. album charting place for 2021's "Let The Bad Times Roll" (their highest placing ever in the U.K.),THE OFFSPRING are truly one of the great rock bands of their generation.

Their latest, and eleventh, studio album, "Supercharged" (released via Concord Records),landed in 2024 and has gained widespread critical acclaim, taking the quartet to every corner of the globe on their showstopping world tour. Now THE OFFSPRING prepare to touch down at Crystal Palace Park for a huge outdoor celebration in the capital.

After more than a dozen studio albums, half-a-billion streams, millions of records sold, and thousands of packed shows around the globe, DROPKICK MURPHYS are more relevant than ever nearly 30 years into their career. Whether it's politics, family, friends or simply "life," DROPKICK MURPHYS continue to write music that regular people can identify with.

PENNYWISE reign unchallenged, outside the margins of the mainstream. They are a constant staple on the SoCal radio airwaves and the worldwide festival circuits, who have been revered and championed by generations of fans over three successful decades.

Over the past decade, PUP have thrived on volatility. It's not really a joke when the Toronto punks release songs like "If This Tour Doesn't Kill You, I Will" or put out albums called "The Unraveling Of Puptheband". Though its four members are all best friends, creative dysfunction and interpersonal friction make their snarling and self-deprecating songs thrilling. To their shock and occasional dismay, it's why their four albums are critically acclaimed and the crowds at their galvanizing live shows have only grown.

From their first record through to their fourth, DESTROY BOYS have continued to write and sing about what they know. School drama and elitist cliques encountered in their teens have given way to the pain of relationships and the inherent feelings of misunderstanding and isolation that is all too common for young people navigating a hybrid of physical and digital worlds.

Crystal Palace Park is London's original outdoor concert venue, with previous performers including THE ROLLING STONES, Bob Marley and PINK FLOYD. In 2025 the park hosted sell-out shows from Grammy Award-winning artists, Sacramento alt-metal band DEFTONES and scintillating Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL.