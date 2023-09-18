  • facebook
BUSH Announces November/December 2023 North American Tour, Sets Release Date For 'Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023'

September 18, 2023

BUSH will celebrate its career with a new release, "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023", due on November 10. In support of the LP, the band will embark on a North American headlining tour in November with support from BAD WOLVES and EVA UNDER FIRE.

A new single from BUSH will arrive this Wednesday, September 20.

Tour dates:

Nov. 14 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL
Nov. 15 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL
Nov. 17 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC
Nov. 18 - Hershey Theatre - Hershey, PA
Nov. 19 - Landmark Theatre - Syracuse, NY
Nov. 21 - Providence Performing Arts Center - Providence, RI
Nov. 22 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY *
Nov. 24 - Peterborough Memorial Centre - Peterborough, ON
Nov. 25 - FirstOntario Centre - Hamilton, ON
Nov. 26 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA
Nov. 28 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI
Nov. 30 - Steelhouse Omaha - Omaha, NE
Dec. 01 - Treasure Island Event Center - Welch, MN ^
Dec. 03 - First Interstate Arena - Billings, MT
Dec. 05 - Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC
Dec. 06 - The Fox Theater - Spokane, WA
Dec. 08 - Fantasy Springs Casino - Indio, CA ~

^ With BAD WOLVES only
* With EVA UNDER FIRE only
~ BUSH only

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 22.

In a recent interview with Rock 100.5 the KATT's Jake Daniels conducted at this month's Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale revealed that the first single from "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023" is called "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere". "And it really is a song that I wrote for my friends," he explained. "And you'll be able to sing it about you and your friends. It's a weird song. It [has] a power. And so when things like that happen that… So if you get a wistful feeling 'cause [singer-songwriter] Jimmy Buffett died [earlier this month]. I wrote a song that has a wistful feel to it, which I thought was a cool way of making a song to do the greatest hits that encapsulated everything I've done."

In 1994, BUSH delivered its seminal debut, "Sixteen Stone". It notably achieved a six-times platinum certification, remaining a pillar of modern rock. Rolling Stone cited it among "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year", while Stereogum exclaimed, "It feels like music untethered from time, separate from its history." The triple-platinum follow-up, "Razorblade Suitcase", bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and boasted "Swallowed", which garnered a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Hard Rock Performance".

BUSH's catalog spans the platinum "The Science Of Things" (1999) through "Black And White Rainbows" (2017) and "The Kingdom" (2020),which includes acclaimed tracks "Flowers On A Grave" and "Bullet Holes".

BUSH's latest, ninth full-length offering, "The Art Of Survival", includes lead single "More Than Machines", which is the band's seventh No. 1 single at radio. Thus far, they have notched 24 straight Top 40 hits on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts.

"The Art Of Survival" ranked in the Top 10 for both Hard Music and Alternative Albums as well as the Top 20 for Rock albums radio chart. The LP received praise from Billboard, Stereogum, Consequence, AllMusic (who gave the album a 4/5 star review) and E! News, who said "BUSH …proved once again that they have no plans to slow down."

"More Than Machines" became NFL's Monday Night Football favorite new anthem for major late game moments, and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" featured a dynamic performance of the song in their live concert series.

