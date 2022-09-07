BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Is 'Finalizing' Network Deal For His Cooking/Interview Show

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale spoke to the Springfield, Missouri rock radio station Q102 about his upcoming he cooking show. The program, dubbed "E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale", will feature the musician inviting luminaries, celebrities and other members of the public to his home in the Hollywood Hills, where he will provide them with a dish he prepared himself.

"E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale", which was announced earlier in the year, will see Rossdale and his guests eating, discussing their careers and what makes them tick, and possibly even jamming, depending on the guest. According to Deadline, a couple of episodes have already been shot with iconic singer Tom Jones and "30 Rock" and "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" star Jack McBrayer.

"I'm in the middle of doing a deal to finalize that," Gavin said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "That is this interview show where I cook for one person and just chat to them, have a dinner with them and we shoot it. And I shot a couple of episodes as teasers with a couple of people. I mean, it's been years in the making — it's not easy, I guess, to make TV — so it's been a couple of years in the making, and I hope to be there soon."

He continued: "It's just an interview show, and food is a great social lubricant. You sit there, eating and drinking and having a laugh and shooting the breeze, and great stuff comes up. So it's really about doing a show with famous people but yet getting different sides of them — not work stuff and not about a record they have or a book they've written. It's more about them — finding out about people. 'Cause I'm intrigued about creative people and how closely I resemble them or don't resemble them, what their process is, how they began, what was inspiring to them, what hurt them or hindered them or who helped them — all those kind of things. Because the more you listen to people, the more interesting they become."

"E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale" is being produced by Roundtable Entertainment. Executive producers are Rossdale, Lainie Strouse, Dominic Ianno and Alex Dundas.

When the show was first announced in February, Rossdale said in a statement: "Roundtable are the exact partners I've been looking for to produce this project. They understand my vision and will help execute a compelling series in which we get to see behind the public persona of people we know and admire for their work. This show is about connecting more deeply with them, hearing their stories, walking in their shoes. It's hard to be surprised anymore, but the simplest surprises are the human revelations that occur over food and drink."

Roundtable co-founder and head of unscripted Alex Dundas added: "We're thrilled to be working with Gavin. We all know the power of his music — but 'E.A.T.' reveals so many new layers: his creativity in the kitchen, his empathy as a host and the authenticity he brings to his closest friendships. It's fascinating conversations over fantastic food — and we're getting a seat at the table."

BUSH will release its ninth full-length album, "The Art Of Survival", on October 7 via BMG. The LP marks the group's first new release since their critically acclaimed 2020 effort "The Kingdom".