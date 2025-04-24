Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS Recruits BILLY SHEEHAN, JOHN 5 And PAUL SHAFFER For New Hard Rock Solo Album

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss will release a new rock solo album in the fall. The LP, which was co-produced by Barry Pointer, sees the 79-year-old musician joined by Billy Sheehan and Matthew Montgomery (a.k.a. Piggy D.) on bass, John 5 and Mike McLaughlin on guitar and Paul Shaffer on piano.

Earlier today (Thursday, April 24),famed KISStorian Julian Gill, who has been running the KissFAQ.com web site since the mid-1990s, released a video message from Peter in which the drummer said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have an announcement. I have my new rock and roll album to you, Kiss Army guys, coming out in the fall. And I really hope you like it, man. And I wanna say God bless to each and every one of you."

Gill added about Criss's upcoming LP: "Now, this is a hard rock kick-ass album, co-produced by Barry Pointer, who's worked with Ozzy [Osbourne], Marilyn Manson, Fred Coury, Steve Stevens, amongst others, and, of course, John 5. I was honored to listen to this album at Peter's studio with him last night, and it was absolutely amazing to hear this new music. It was vibrant and powerful. I'm so excited for it to be released, and I think KISS fans are gonna love this album. Peter's drum sound is absolutely massive and his vocals are powerful. Barry Pointer's production is stunning, and Peter's got an incredible group of musicians and background vocalists behind him.

"Billy Sheehan, as you would expect, delivers incredible, perfect and spectacular basslines, and he and Peter are locked in so tight, it's amazing," Gill continued. "Guitarist Mike McLaughlin, better known as Angel from CRISS circles, delivers some scorching guitar work on this album, as, of course, does the electric troubadour himself John 5. Matthew Montgomery, better known as Piggy D., who played with Marilyn Manson and Alice Cooper, is on bass on some songs, and Paul Shaffer is a monster on [Hammond] B-3 and piano.

"You know what? Peter has written some very powerful songs here, and I'm so excited for you to hear them," he added.

"Peter will be doing more in-depth interviews closer to the release date in the fall."

Criss first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

In addition to playing drums in KISS, Peter also provided lead vocals for a number the band's most popular and memorable songs, including "Beth", "Black Diamond" and "Hard Luck Woman".

Criss, who was known as "Catman," released his last solo CD, titled "One For All", in 2007. Peter produced the album himself for the first time, and was joined by guest musicians that included keyboardist Paul Shaffer and bassist Will Lee of "Late Night With David Letterman". The album featured a range of styles, from rock and jazz to blues and Broadway, and included covers of "What A Difference A Day Makes" and "Send In The Clowns".

Criss played what was being billed as his final full U.S. concert in June 2017 at the Cutting Room in New York City.

Image credit: KissFAQ.com