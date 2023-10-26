BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE: 'It Would Be Pretty Fun To Play' Entire 'Sixteen Stone' Album For 30th Anniversary

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale was asked if there are any plans for him and his bandmates to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the band's debut LP, 1994's "Sixteen Stone". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know. I never used to think of it, but it does seem like it'd be pretty fun to play the record, like, note for note, start to finish.

"It's become such a — people have taken it so deep into their DNA that whilst I may… The song order is just, like bizarre," he continued. "I don't even know how the song order came about… It's a head scratcher, because I feel like I have nothing to do with it. But I can't imagine that I had nothing to do with it. It has no logic to it, but I think it's just funny."

Circling back to the possibility of a special tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Sixteen Stone", Gavin said: "To play that whole record top to bottom would be intriguing."

Five years ago, shortly before "Sixteen Stone" celebrated its 25th anniversary, Gavin was asked by The Smoky Mountain News how the album has stood the test of time for him. Gavin said: "People sometimes talk about lyrics being too fragmented. And the weird thing is that I never liked to be that specific in a certain way, and one of the reasons was I always liked the lifespan of a song and to not have it nailed down to a time and a place gives it the ability to have its own journey. And the weird thing about those songs is that I can sing any single one of them — and I often do sing those at night — and the lyrics are completely present day, because I'm singing them present day. I don't sit and reflect on where it was and what it was and why it was. There's enough venom in me to focus on where I'm at now and what things could be that are satisfying now or inspiring and endearing and things I'm excited about. But it's very present day for me. It's been a weird journey that they live with me all the time."

Rossdale went on to say that his songs take on a "different meaning" all the time. "Every single song that's made in history, you can fucking tell me it's about a tree, but as soon as it's out in the public and someone else decides it's about something else, it's no longer about a tree," he said. "That it's about a tree for you is completely subjective. So that's the most powerful thing about music — it's just transferrable for every single person listening. There's no ban on anyone. So therefore, it's the same if you sing it with a 20-year gap. Clearly you can't be thinking about the same thing. So that's how it is. It's very natural."

"Sixteen Stone" spawned the hits "Everything Zen", "Comedown", "Glycerine", "Little Things" and "Machinehead".

BUSH broke up in 2002 but reformed in 2010, and has since released five albums: "The Sea of Memories" (2011),"Man On The Run" (2014),"Black And White Rainbows" (2017),"The Kingdom" (2020) and 2022's "The Art Of Survival".

"Black And White Rainbows" was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

The current BUSH members are Rossdale (vocals/guitar),Nik Hughes (drums),Chris Traynor (guitar) and Corey Britz (bass).