BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Launches '12 Days Of Dogmas' Campaign In Partnership With 'Best Friends Animal Society'

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale has launched the "12 Days Of Dogmas" campaign in partnership with the Best Friends Animal Society. Each day, starting on December 10, Rossdale is featuring an adoptable dog on his social media accounts, including photos of the pup and information on why the pup might be an excellent match for you. Best Friends is sharing adoptable dogs from shelters nationwide as part of the campaign.

Speaking to Matt Bingham of the Z93 radio station, Rossdale stated about "12 Days Of Dogmas": "Yeah, it's wonderful — probably my favorite job I've ever done. My publicist got it for me, and I said to her, literally it's my favorite job I ever did, or favorite assignment, whatever the phrase is.

"I went to Best Friend Society, which is a really incredible no-kill animal shelter, because I did a campaign with PETA, for People for Ethical Treatment Animals, [as part of the] 'Adopt Don't Shop' [campaign]," Gavin explained. "So that was hardcore. That was L.A. County [animal] services. That's where I got my dog from. It's dog jail. It's a kill shelter. It's just awful. The people that do the work, they're incredible — angels on earth — but they're just overrun, and the bureaucracy of it is pretty terrible. So that was hardcore and very upsetting, and I did a whole thing with them, campaign with them, the previous week. But this one was a shelter that was in Brentwood and it felt like it'd been really well funded and they don't kill, and it just was amazing to go meet all these dogs."

Gavin continued: "There's always this sort of a backdrop of tragedy. When you sit and you pat a dog, you're, like, this dog is literally homeless, literally needs you, has been totally let down by every other human it's met, and it still has the capacity to be nice to you when really it probably deserves to sort of be far more uptight and difficult. So I just went in there, and there's an amazing woman who photographed us together. So I spent time with the dogs, took them out, played with them a bit, and did a few pictures with them. And the idea is just to promote these dogs, to adopt them. Amazing dogs. I would've taken any of them.

"My dog is a little reactive, so we're getting through that," Rossdale added. "But I'm gonna be getting a second dog soon enough, I think."

Speaking about how difficult it was doing a photo shoot with these 12 dogs who all need homes, Rossdale said: "Yeah, really hard, because shelters are terrifying. My dream is to have some kind of a rescue place, just help these animals.

"You gotta pick something," Gavin explained. "And I love the idea of just always being connected to dogs… I feel that with animals, the defenseless nature and the torture of these animals is something that I've aligned myself with proudly and will continue to do so. Anything to help them.

"I have a living, working dog who's like a new career — a new career," Rossdale added. "[I've] really bitten off as much as I can chew. But he's worth it. He's incredible."

Rossdale adopted his beloved dog Kaya from the East Valley Animal Shelter in California.

In a PETA video, Rossdale encouraged everyone to give other animals the same "encore" he gave Kaya, who went from the city animal shelter to living a life on tour with BUSH. The rock legend debunked common myths about shelter animals and shared how Kaya has brought so much joy into his life.

"I was so honored to be asked by PETA to be involved in this because the whole thing about all these animals, and suffering, the innocence of these animals, it just breaks your heart," Rossdale said.

Rossdale added that he had a difficult time being in the shelter, knowing all the pets that were awaiting their forever homes.

"So it's about awareness," Gavin said. "So people know, really it's a great option to go to a shelter as opposed to going to these terrible breeders, puppy mills."