BUTCHER BABIES' HEIDI SHEPHERD Shoots Down 'Misconception' That She Can't Sing: 'I Was Classically Trained'

In a new interview with The Adventures Of Pipeman, BUTCHER BABIES frontwoman Heidi Shepherd spoke about her predominantly "clean" singing approach in the band's latest single, "Sincerity", which came out last November. When the interviewer noted that some people think that because she growls, she can't sing, Heidi said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a weird misconception. I was a singer before I was a screamer. I was classically trained. But that is a misconception. When people will actually hear my clean vocals, they're, like, 'Oh my gosh. What? Oh, you can sing.' I'm, like, 'Well, I am in a band.' [Laughs]"

Heidi also noted that without proper training, "growl singing" can damage your vocal cords beyond repair.

"There's a technique that we learned along the way, and, yeah, if you don't do it correctly, you could damage yourself permanently," she said. "And so I do take it very seriously. And especially being on tour, going back and forth between the cleans and the screams, but I've always done that — our whole career for 15 years, I've always gone back and forth between the cleans and the screams. I think before it hasn't been as highlighted as it was with 'Sincerity'."

Last November, BUTCHER BABIES shared a music video for "Sincerity", directed by Shepherd and guitarist Henry Flury.

"Sincerity" marked BUTCHER BABIES's first release since the departure of co-founding co-vocalist Carla Harvey.

When "Sincerity" was first released, Shepherd said in a statement: "Over the last decade and a half, BUTCHER BABIES has become known for our aggression and soaring melodies. This new release is no different. Diving into real-life experiences and expectations while exposing the rawest part of our souls, this single is bound to invoke an emotional rollercoaster between looking toward the future with hope while reminiscing of past losses."

Future BUTCHER BABIES releases will be available via Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SEETHER, SKILLET, OF MICE & MEN) and Neil Sanderson of THREE DAYS GRACE.

The instrumentation for "Sincerity" was meticulously crafted by Benson and Sanderson at West Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills.

BUTCHER BABIES is Heidi Shepherd on vocals, Henry Flury on guitar, Ricky Bonazza on bass and Devin Nickles on drums.

BUTCHER BABIES played their first concert since the official departure of Harvey on July 27, 2024 at the Stonehenge festival in Steenwijk, The Netherlands.

In the fall of 2023, BUTCHER BABIES completed a European tour without Carla, who sat out the trek in order to undergo emergency surgery on her left eye.

In January 2024, Harvey and ANTHRAX and PANTERA drummer Charlie Benante announced that they were officially engaged.

BUTCHER BABIES released a double album "Eye For An Eye..." and "…'Til The World's Blind", in July 2023. The double album celebrated the tenth anniversary of BUTCHER BABIES' critically acclaimed debut, "Goliath", released on July 9, 2013 via Century Media Records.

BUTCHER BABIES' previous album, 2017's "Lilith" was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked the band's recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.