CANDLEMASS Is Working On Material For New Studio LP: We've Got 'Maybe Half Of An Album So Far'

In a new interview with Peter Kerr of Rock Daydream Nation, vocalist Johan Längqvist of Swedish doom metal legends CANDLEMASS confirmed that he and his bandmates are working on the follow-up to 2022's "Sweet Evil Sun" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've done a couple of demos for the moment. [CANDLEMASS bassist and main songwriter] Leif [Edling] is writing on a new album for the moment, so there will be a new album. I haven't got [a possible release date for the LP], but we're working on it for the moment, and I've been singing demos with — I don't know, maybe half of an album so far."

Asked if he thinks the new CANDLEMASS LP will arrive in 2027, Johan said: "Maybe next year. Yeah. But I'm not the boss of all the things with the studios and things like that, so I can't give you [and exact date]. But maybe next year. Something is coming out next year."

On the topic of the songwriting process for CANDLEMASS, Johan said: "Leif is the main writer of both the music and the lyrics. And if I've been doing a demo with Leif, then I'm back the very next day to finish it all, [and] then sometimes he has changed the lyrics… He's the main man behind the lyrics as well, so that's the way it is. And he's working a lot with the lyrics, I can tell… And he always has got an idea of how it should sound… When we're working right now, we're trying out maybe six melodies in a chorus or something. And I'm very open-minded to try a lot of things. And sometimes he said, 'Oh, Johan, we save this one. I liked what you did there.' So, we have a good connection when it comes to the recording, so I can sing out, and sometimes he said, 'Oh, we can't keep this, Johan. It's too wild,' or, 'I don't like it.' But we have a good time."

Johan continued: "I've been into music all my life, and I've been writing songs all my life, so I've got a kind of library of melodies in my head because of that, all the experience that I have because of all the songwriting. It's because of that, I think, I would try out a lot of melodies on one chord. It's hard to explain, but when you've done... I don't know how many songs that I've written, but at least hundreds, so you get some experience when it comes to improvising and finding the coolest stuff. But the main thing in the very beginning is to get into the music. To me, the songs [are] not only about the vocals when it comes to heavy metal. It's a band. The whole thing, the whole sound wall should be one. And to find your way in with the vocals is very important. And when you try out different things, all of a sudden you feel that, I'm in the song. I'm in there right now."

CANDLEMASS's latest EP, "Black Star", came out in May 2025 via Napalm Records.

Johan's solo project JOHAN LANGQUIST THE CASTLE released its self-titled debut album on CD and vinyl in June 2025 via I Hate Records. The record was initially made available digitally without a label in 2024.

Last September, CANDLEMASS reunited with its former vocalist Messiah Marcolin at the 2025 edition of the Rock Hard Festival Greece in Athens, Greece. It marked Marcolin's first performance with the band in nearly 20 years.

As the godfathers of epic doom metal, CANDLEMASS defined the genre with releases such as "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus" (1986) and "Nightfall" (1987). Through their evil riffs, crushing rhythmic attack and dramatic vocals, they changed the landscape of metal worldwide. Led by Edling, CANDLEMASS reunited with Längqvist in 2018, 32 years after the singer performed on "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus".

Längqvist originally exited CANDLEMASS after "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus" and was replaced by Marcolin.

Marcolin left CANDLEMASS for the presumably final time in 2006, one year after the release of the band's self-titled album. He was later replaced by Robert Lowe (SOLITUDE AETURNUS),who sang on the band's "King Of The Grey Islands" (2007),"Death Magic Doom" (2009) and "Psalms For The Dead" (2012) LPs. CANDLEMASS's frontman between 2012 and 2018 was Mats Levén, who previously recorded and toured with YNGWIE MALMSTEEN and THERION. Eight years ago, CANDLEMASS fired Levén and rehired Längqvist.

Photo credit: Linda Åkerberg