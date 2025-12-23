CARL SENTANCE On His Exit From NAZARETH: 'It's Time To Move On'

Carl Sentance has commented on his exit from NAZARETH, saying that it was "time" for him to "move on" from the band.

On December 21, the Scottish rock legends announced that they had parted ways with the British vocalist and replaced him with Gianni Pontillo. No reason was given for Carl's departure from NAZARETH, which completed the 2025 leg of the "Bending The Rules" tour just four days earlier — on December 17 — in Berlin, Germany.

Earlier today (Tuesday, December 23),Sentance released a video message in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hey, guys. Merry Christmas to you all. You've probably already heard about my departure from NAZARETH. I wanna thank every single one of you for supporting me over nearly 11 years. 11 years — can you believe it? It's crazy. Time flies, but now it's time to move on.

"2026 is gonna rock, guys, for me. It's gonna be wonderful. We start off in Japan, Tokyo, with the LORDS OF NEW WAVE OF BRITISH HEAVY METAL [LORDS OF NWOBHM]. Back to the roots. Yes. And the 22nd of January, I start my solo tour again. It was a success last year, so come and see us. Check out the dates on my web site, carlsentance.com. It's gonna rock, guys. Come and rock with us.

"2026. Happy New Year. We'll see you then. Yes."

In 2015, Carl became the new singer for NAZARETH after founding member Dan McCafferty had to retire due to illness.

Regarding how he landed the gig, Sentance told the KK Downing Steel Mill web site in a 2015 interview: "I had a phone call from a promoter agent, and he said there might be a job I might be interested in. And I was, like, 'Who is this?' And then he told who it was. I didn't hear from them for a few weeks and thought they might think I'm too busy. I was doing other things at the time. Then I thought it might be really interesting, so sent them a mail telling that I'm still interested, and if they'd like me to come over for a jam. So they said yes, and the next day I hopped on a plane and went to Scotland and did an audition. We did a few songs, and the band seemed to be happy. And I was happy too."

As for his early vocal influences, Carl said: "Well, Rob Halford and JUDAS PRIEST, really. The 'Sad Wings Of Destiny' album just blew me away. And before that it was bands like DEEP PURPLE in the late '70s. Definitely Rob Halford, and also IRON MAIDEN and bands like this. It was only on later years I got into Ronnie James Dio and found out what an amazing, fantastic singer he was. What an amazing band that was."

Carl's latest solo album, "Silent Angels", came out in 2024.

When NAZARETH announced Carl's exit, founding bassist Pete Agnew said in a statement that Sentance and NAZARETH had "come to a parting of the ways, and he is no longer with the band.

"We would like to introduce you now to our new lead singer, Gianni Pontillo," Agnew continued. "Those who have seen and heard Gianni will already know what an incredible voice he has, and those of you who haven't are in for a wonderful surprise when you come to see us in 2026.

"Next year is going to be one of the busiest in NAZARETH's history, so there is a good chance to see the new lineup, and we can't wait to introduce you to this man's amazing talent."

Pontillo has previously played with PURE INC., THE ORDER and SOULS REVIVAL and has taken part in all-star productions such as "Rock Circus" and "This Is Rock" by Das Zelt. Since 2019, he has also been the frontman of the German hard rock legend VICTORY. In 2023 he launched a new project called PONTILLO & THE VINTAGE CREW.

NAZARETH originally formed in Dunfermline, Scotland in 1968, releasing its eponymous debut album in 1971. The band broke big when, after supporting DEEP PURPLE on tour, they released the Roger Glover-produced "Razamanaz" album in early 1973 to critical and fan acclaim. They then released an impeccable string of hit records, including "Loud 'N’ Proud", "Rampant" and the smash hit "Hair Of The Dog", which came out in April 1975. The album included evergreen songs such as the title track (later covered by GUNS N’ ROSES on their "The Spaghetti Incident?" album) and "Love Hurts". The band has continued to release albums and tour the globe since, coming up on their 58th year of existence in 2026.