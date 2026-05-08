CARNIFEX Signs To SUMERIAN RECORDS, Releases New Single 'Roses And Rotting Corpses'

Southern California deathcore titans CARNIFEX have officially signed to Sumerian Records, marking the beginning of a powerful new chapter for one of extreme music's most enduring forces. To celebrate the announcement, the band has released a brand new single, "Roses And Rotting Corpses". Watch the accompanying music video below.

For nearly two decades, CARNIFEX has occupied the darker edge of American deathcore, building a catalogue defined by punishing heaviness, blackened atmosphere and a visual world steeped in death, horror and the occult. Emerging from Southern California in 2005, CARNIFEX was seminal in shaping the genre's first wave and has remained at its pinnacle since.

With "Roses And Rotting Corpses", CARNIFEX opens the door on its next era. The track arrives with the weight and menace fans expect, but there is a renewed sense of intent behind it, a sharpened vision that pulls the band's apocalyptic heaviness further into darkness while setting the stage for what comes next.

Speaking on the signing and new single, CARNIFEX vocalist Scott Lewis shares: "We've entered a new era of CARNIFEX, and I couldn't be happier to do it with Sumerian Records. CARNIFEX and the team at Sumerian have parallel histories going back nearly two decades, so to finally be working together on what will arguably be our best album is an incredible feeling. Our new song 'Roses & Rotting Corpses' is just the beginning of this next chapter."

For CARNIFEX, the move signals more than a label change. It marks a fresh creative phase for a band that continues to honor deathcore's roots while expanding its atmosphere, extremity and emotional scope.

Known for their visceral live performances and relentless global touring history, CARNIFEX have become a fixture across death metal, black metal, metalcore and hardcore lineups, bringing their chaotic, emotionally charged sound to stages around the world. From packed clubs to major festival crowds, the band's live presence remains one of the clearest expressions of what has kept them vital for two decades.

CARNIFEX is currently touring the U.S. on the "Chaos & Carnage" tour with BODYSNATCHER, 200 STAB WOUNDS, INGESTED, GATES TO HELL and BODYBOX and will be playing Welcome To Rockville this weekend and Sonic Temple on May 14.

Since emerging from the sun-scorched depths of Southern California in 2005, CARNIFEX have remained one of extreme music's most uncompromising forces, a band that helped define deathcore's first wave and has spent two decades pushing well beyond it. Blending blackened atmosphere, relentless aggression and emotionally charged songwriting, CARNIFEX have built a body of work that turns darkness into catharsis for a global audience.

That legacy runs through landmark releases including "Dead In My Arms", "Hell Chose Me", "Die Without Hope", "Slow Death", "World War X" and "Necromanteum", each one pushing the band further into cinematic, melodic and blackened territory without sacrificing the crushing intensity that made them genre staples in the first place. Their music pairs apocalyptic heaviness with themes of grief, anxiety, isolation and survival, forging a connection with fans that runs far deeper than shock value or brutality alone.

Known for their devastating live performances and relentless touring history, CARNIFEX have become a pillar of modern extreme music, sharing stages worldwide with acts across death metal, black metal, metalcore and hardcore while headlining sold out tours and major festivals across the globe. Whether in intimate clubs or massive festival crowds, the band's live presence remains visceral, chaotic and emotionally unfiltered.

Now entering a new era in 2026, CARNIFEX continue to expand the scope of what deathcore can be. With new music on the horizon and a sharpened creative vision, the band stands as both torchbearers and innovators, honouring the genre's roots while pushing its atmosphere, emotion and extremity into darker and more ambitious territory than ever before.

For CARNIFEX, heaviness has never been just about sound. It is about confronting the darkest parts of existence head on and forging something powerful enough to survive them.

CARNIFEX is:

Scott Lewis - vocals

Cory Arford - guitar

Neal Tiemann - guitar

Fred Calderon - bass

Shawn Cameron - drums

Photo credit: Christian Maravelis