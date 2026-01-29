CARNIVORE A.D. Releases First Single 'Social Decomposition' From Upcoming 'Transmutation' EP

CARNIVORE A.D., featuring bassist/vocalist Baron Misuraca (SHEER TERROR, DARKSIDE NYC),guitarist Chuck Lenihan (CRUMBSUCKERS, CHRISTIAN DEATH) and drummer Joe Cangelosi (KREATOR, MASSACRE, WHIPLASH),will release its first-ever studio EP, "Transmutation", on March 27, 2026 via Apostasy Records.

Dedicated with love and honor to the memories of Peter Steele and Keith Alexander, CARNIVORE A.D. emerged as a post-Armageddon neo-barbaric soundscape — a relentless force keeping the primal energy of CARNIVORE alive on stages and festivals around the world. Formed by New York City hardcore and metal veterans Misuraca, Lenihan and Cangelosi and co-founded with full endorsement by original drummer Louie Beateaux, CARNIVORE A.D. has honored its roots by performing the explosive and brilliant works of Peter Steele with intensity, respect and raw power.

But now, with the release of "Transmutation", CARNIVORE A.D. transcends tribute. They have challenged themselves to write new material — not to replace the original legacy, but to continue its spirit through their own lens. While the legacy of CARNIVORE remains sacred, CARNIVORE A.D. has become something more than its origin — a band with its own scars, its own instincts, and now, its own songs.

Beateaux says: "Think of CARNIVORE A.D. as a renowned dining establishment where its chef passed on years ago but the recipes remain and folks still want to dine there instead of cooking the food themselves. And Chef Pete wouldn't mind because his friends are making it with love."

"Transmutation" track listing:

01. Prologue

02. Transmutation

03. I Stand Alone

04. Social Decomposition

05. Mine Is the Hand

The music was recorded and mixed at Soundlodge by Jörg Uken, with artwork by Simon Bossert.

Over the past years, CARNIVORE A.D. has appeared at established metal festivals (including Brutal Assault and Hellfest) as well as stages at events like Rock Hard Festival, Lisbon Tattoo Rock Fest, Ruhrpott Metal Meeting and Maryland Deathfest, reinforcing its reputation through consistent live performances and international presence.

