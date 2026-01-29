Late IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI'ANNO: Limited-Edition Statue Coming From KNUCKLEBONZ

KnuckleBonz, the creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, has announced new limited-edition statue of Paul Di'Anno, former lead singer of IRON MAIDEN. Officially licensed, this statue is hand-cast and painted and is created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

A post on Di'Anno's official social media states: "In the world of rock memorabilia, KnuckleBonz is an indispensable name. They produce licensed products for rock and heavy metal royalty: AC/DC, KISS, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, DEF LEPPARD, GHOST, BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, SLAYER, MEGADETH, GUNS 'N' ROSES, QUEEN, PANTERA, KING DIAMOND, SCORPIONS, ROLLING STONES, PINK FLOYD, and many, many others. Their products are officially licensed, and in the case of Paul Di'Anno, his legal heir receives what Paul would have received if he were alive. Their products are so detailed and made with such care that they quickly became world-famous, and every band that values itself wants to be on their list.

"The people at KnuckleBonz approached us and expressed great respect for Paul and his legacy. He is definitely an icon who deserves this recognition, which is why they have added him to the list of rock icons."

KnuckleBonz has been developing iconic, high-quality statues of the legend of rock music since 2003.

All work created by the company is officially licensed and approved by the artists and their management.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. is a music merchandising company focused on the creation of high-end products for music enthusiasts. KnuckleBonz is committed to fine craftsmanship and artistry and has developed the Rock Iconz, 3D Vinyl and On Tour collectible series. KnuckleBonz is solely focused on offering quality products specifically for the music superfan.

Di'Anno was laid to rest on November 21, 2024 at the City Of London Cemetery And Crematorium in Manor Park, East London, United Kingdom.

Di'Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, passed away on October 21, 2024 at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

An official statement shared to Di'Anno's Facebook page on November 11, 2024 with permission from the late musician's family revealed that his cause of death was caused by a "tear in the sac around the heart."

"Dear fans and friends," the statement began. "We have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received."

It continued, "His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: 'Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.' Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace."

Born in Chingford, East London on May 17, 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English heavy metal band IRON MAIDEN between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album "Iron Maiden" and the influential follow-up release, "Killers".

Since leaving IRON MAIDEN, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with BATTLEZONE and KILLERS as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

His first career retrospective album, "The Book Of The Beast", was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving IRON MAIDEN.

In December 2022, Di'Anno spent time in Split, Croatia recording an album with his new project called WARHORSE. The band was formed earlier that year by Di'Anno and two guitarists/authors, Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante "Pupi" Pupačić. The resulting LP was made available in July 2024 under the PAUL DI'ANNO'S WARHORSE banner.

WARHORSE previously recorded three songs, two of which — "Stop The War" and "The Doubt Within" — were released in May 2022 as a special DVD single along with Paul's video message to all fans who bought the single and thus helped raise funds for his knee operation.

The WARHORSE single marked Di'Anno's first music release after a seven-year hiatus due to severe health issues.

Di'Anno, who finally underwent his knee surgery in September 2022, played the first show since the operation on October 1, 2022 at the Keep It True Rising II festival in Würzburg, Germany.

In May 2022, Di'Anno came face to face with MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris for the first time in three decades before the band's concert in Croatia. Also in May 2022, Paul played his first full solo concert in seven years at the Bikers Beer Factory in Zagreb. The show was filmed and parts of it will be included in the upcoming "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer" documentary.