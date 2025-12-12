CARNIVORE A.D. Signs With APOSTASY RECORDS

CARNIVORE A.D., featuring bassist/vocalist Baron Misuraca (SHEER TERROR, DARKSIDE NYC),guitarist Chuck Lenihan (CRUMBSUCKERS, CHRISTIAN DEATH) and drummer Joe Cangelosi (KREATOR, MASSACRE, WHIPLASH),has inked a deal with Apostasy Records.

When Brooklyn, New York thrash metal crossover band CARNIVORE was first formed in 1982 by groundbreaking vocalist Peter Steele, no one could have predicted the influence they would inject into underground heavy metal culture, or the legacy Steele would carry on into TYPE O NEGATIVE. The raw energy of their aggressive and often shocking, violent live assaults reverberated beyond the walls of the New York City clubs they frequented, creating an impact acknowledged throughout the metal community even today.

CARNIVORE reformed in 2017 with the addition of the "A.D." suffix, with original CARNIVORE drummer Louie Beato (a.k.a. Louie Beateaux) recruiting former CARNIVORE guitarist Marc Piovanetti as two-thirds of the band's "Retribution" lineup, bringing in New York native Misuraca to fill the bassist/vocalist role.

CARNIVORE A.D. has long stood as a living vessel for the primal force that defined the original CARNIVORE era, carrying it onto stages worldwide with the blessing and support of Beato. What began as a mission to preserve and present the past with authenticity has, through time and experience, grown into something that breathes on its own — guided by experience, commitment and a deep responsibility to the foundation from which it came. The partnership with Apostasy Records reflects this ongoing evolution and signals the start of a new period for the band, with its first signs set to emerge in the year ahead.

Freshly returned from a short but intense European tour, which included several sold-out club shows, CARNIVORE A.D. continues to demonstrate its strong standing as a live act. Just prior to this run, the band completed a U.S. tour, performing in respected venues such as Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, alongside additional Pacific Coast dates.

Over the past years, CARNIVORE A.D. has appeared at established metal festivals (including Brutal Assault and Hellfest) as well as stages at events like Rock Hard Festival, Lisbon Tattoo Rock Fest, Ruhrpott Metal Meeting and Maryland Deathfest, reinforcing its reputation through consistent live performances and international presence.

