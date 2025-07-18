CATTLE DECAPITATION To Perform Entire 'Death Atlas' Album On Fall 2025 North American Tour

West Coast deathgrind icons CATTLE DECAPITATION have confirmed a North American headlining tour this fall. The "No Fear For Tomorrow" trek begins November 16 and runs through December 20. Support will be provided by ABORTED, FROZEN SOUL and TRIBAL GAZE. The journey will see CATTLE DECAPITATION perform its critically lauded "Death Atlas" full-length in its entirety.

Additionally, the band will unleash a special tour-only "Death Atlas" 2xLP. The "Bring Back The Plague" variant, limited to 300 units, will only be available at the merch booth on the tour and only 10 units will be available per show. The "Time's Cruel Curtain" variant, limited to 700 copies, will be available at retail stores in the U.S. and at the Metal Blade webstore.

Comments CATTLE DECAPITATION's Travis Ryan: "We will be performing our magnum opus 'Death Atlas' in its entirety once and for all! Thanks to the pandemic of 2020-2022, we felt 'Death Atlas' didn't get enough tour love like the rest of our records received, so we've decided to honor it by doing the album in its entirety on tour this November/December. We'll also be throwing in some favorites at the end and we also have some other surprises in the works. Joining us on this journey is none other than the mighty ABORTED, FROZEN SOUL and TRIBAL GAZE. We will also have a brand-new tour-specific vinyl variant available at the merch booth so get there early and see you at the show!"

Tickets go on sale today (Friday, July 18) at 10:00 a.m. local time. See all confirmed dates below.

CATTLE DECAPITATION with ABORTED, FROZEN SOUL, TRIBAL GAZE:

Nov. 16 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

Nov. 18 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

Nov. 19 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX **

Nov. 20 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

Nov. 21 - Bad Astronaut Brewing Co. - Houston, TX

Nov. 22 - Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA

Nov. 24 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Nov. 25 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Nov. 26 - Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 28 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

Nov. 29 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA

Nov. 30 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Dec. 02 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

Dec. 03 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

Dec. 05 - Club Soda - Montréal, QC

Dec. 06 - The Concert Hall - Toronto, ON

Dec. 07 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

Dec. 09 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

Dec. 10 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 12 - Summit - Denver, CO

Dec. 13 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

Dec. 15 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Dec. 16 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Dec. 18 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Dec. 19 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

Dec. 20 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

** No FROZEN SOUL

Photo by Becky DiGiglio