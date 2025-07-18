DARON MALAKIAN's SCARS ON BROADWAY Releases 'Destroy The Power' Music Video

DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY's new album, "Addicted To The Violence", is out now. The 10-song collection includes the head spinning singles "Killing Spree" and "Destroy The Power", with the latter now accompanied by a gripping new video. Malakian continues to bridge the brutal and the beautiful with a sound that's as punishing as it is poetic.

Over the last few years, Malakian meticulously pieced together what would become "Addicted To The Violence". Once again, he helmed the project as its primary creator — composing, producing, and performing — with contributions from longtime bandmates Orbel Babayan (guitar) and Roman Lomtadze (drums).

"As far as the process goes," Malakian continues. "I'm always writing songs, because it's the only way I know how to live. It's my purpose. When I write, I try to stay honest. I don't put myself in a box, which is why you have both heavy and mid-tempo material. It takes you through different feelings, and that's what I've always done. If I was a painter, I wouldn't tell myself, 'I can't use these colors.' So, all the colors are available to me. All the emotions are also available, because we go through each one of them as people. I'm expressing everything I can."

Best known as a founding member of SYSTEM OF A DOWN and songwriter of iconic tracks such as "Chop Suey!" , "Toxicity" and "B.Y.O.B.", Malakian says, "I'm just as proud of SCARS as I am of SOAD. This is another musical outlet for me. I think it's some of the best stuff I have to offer. I'm blessed that I can still do this and write songs every day." "Addicted To The Violence" is a rollercoaster of aggression, vulnerability, satire, and soul.

"Addicted To The Violence" track listing:

01. Killing Spree

02. Satan Hussein

03. Done Me Wrong

04. The Shame Game

05. Destroy The Power

06. Your Lives Burn

07. Imposter

08. You Destroy You

09. Watch That Girl

10. Addicted To The Violence

As a songwriter, vocalist, producer, and guitarist / multi-instrumentalist, Grammy Award-winning Daron Malakian creates from a limitless palette. Like painting a moving target, he seamlessly integrates elements of rock, punk, metal, pop, psychedelia, electronic, and Armenian stylings into a living sound untethered from tradition and bound only to inspiration. The music grows and evolves with him. Under the moniker of DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, he continues to approach his craft with an alchemist's open heart, an absurdist's appreciation for the ridiculous, and an artist's attention to detail. Malakian introduced SCARS ON BROADWAY with its self-titled debut in 2008. The LP bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200, spawning fan favorites such as "They Say", "Serious" and "Funny". The follow-up, "Dictator", arrived exactly a decade later during 2018. In addition to praise from Billboard, Revolver and more, Rolling Stone hailed it as one of the "20 Best Metal Albums of 2018."

The world initially got to know Malakian as a co-founder, songwriter, vocalist, producer (alongside Rick Rubin) and guitarist for SYSTEM OF A DOWN whose legacy encompasses global sales of over 42 million records, a Grammy Award and countless sold-out stadium shows. Now, the same creative instinct and internal compass have led him to "Addicted To The Violence", the third full-length offering from SCARS ON BROADWAY, introduced by the first single "Killing Spree".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn